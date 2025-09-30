 Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill

According to information received from the Disaster Management Cell, the wall of a first-floor unit in a ground-plus-two-storey structure gave way unexpectedly.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 35-year-old man was critically injured after a portion of a house wall collapsed in Antop Hill on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:15 pm at Bhartiya Kamla Nagar, near Ram Janki Nagar, Koyala Gully No. 1.

According to information received from the Disaster Management Cell, the wall of a first-floor unit in a ground-plus-two-storey structure gave way unexpectedly. Upon receiving the alert, teams from the BMC, Mumbai Fire Brigade, and Mumbai Police promptly rushed to the spot. The victim, identified as Mohamad Husain Shaikh (35), was trapped under the debris. 

Read Also
Mumbai Railway Update: Harbour Line Train Services Briefly Disrupted As Antop Hill Residents Protest...
article-image

He was rescued by fire officials and immediately shifted to the civic-run Sion Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. No other injuries were reported in the incident. Civic authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collapse.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill
Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
'Amen!': Deepika Padukone REACTS To Feud Rumours With Farah Khan & Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram
'Amen!': Deepika Padukone REACTS To Feud Rumours With Farah Khan & Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram
US Report Slams Sri Lanka's 'Inconsistent' Investment Climate, Cites Adani's $400 Million Exit
US Report Slams Sri Lanka's 'Inconsistent' Investment Climate, Cites Adani's $400 Million Exit
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill

Mumbai News: FAIMA Mental Health Helpline Receives 260 Calls In One Month Highlighting Stress Among...

Mumbai News: FAIMA Mental Health Helpline Receives 260 Calls In One Month Highlighting Stress Among...

Mumbai News: JJ Hospital To Offer Modern Dermatology Treatments Including Skin Grafting And Laser...

Mumbai News: JJ Hospital To Offer Modern Dermatology Treatments Including Skin Grafting And Laser...

Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit...

Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit...

Mumbai: Man Tries 'Aura Farming' Dance On Bhayandar Railway Track, Rescued By Passengers | Viral...

Mumbai: Man Tries 'Aura Farming' Dance On Bhayandar Railway Track, Rescued By Passengers | Viral...