Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 35-year-old man was critically injured after a portion of a house wall collapsed in Antop Hill on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:15 pm at Bhartiya Kamla Nagar, near Ram Janki Nagar, Koyala Gully No. 1.

According to information received from the Disaster Management Cell, the wall of a first-floor unit in a ground-plus-two-storey structure gave way unexpectedly. Upon receiving the alert, teams from the BMC, Mumbai Fire Brigade, and Mumbai Police promptly rushed to the spot. The victim, identified as Mohamad Husain Shaikh (35), was trapped under the debris.

He was rescued by fire officials and immediately shifted to the civic-run Sion Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. No other injuries were reported in the incident. Civic authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collapse.