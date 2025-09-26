 Mumbai Railway Update: Harbour Line Train Services Briefly Disrupted As Antop Hill Residents Protest Mobile Tower Installation
Protesters raised concerns over the installation of mobile towers on the rooftops of slum structures, claiming the move was illegal and voicing fears over potential radiation hazards.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Train services on Mumbai's Harbour Line were briefly disrupted on Friday afternoon after a group of slum residents staged a protest near Wadala Railway Station, opposing the installation of mobile towers in their locality.

Crowd Gathers Near Railway Tracks

The agitation, led by residents of the Antop Hill area, saw hundreds gather near the railway tracks around 12:15 pm. As part of their protest, demonstrators blocked a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound local train, which was detained for approximately three minutes—from 12:16 pm to 12:19 pm—according to railway officials.

Concerns Over Health and Safety

Protesters raised concerns over the installation of mobile towers on the rooftops of slum structures, claiming the move was illegal and voicing fears over potential radiation hazards. "They were demanding an immediate halt to the tower installation, citing health and safety issues," an official said.

article-image

Authorities Intervene

The situation prompted a swift response from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway authorities, who intervened and dispersed the crowd. Train services resumed shortly.

