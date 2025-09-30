Mumbai News: JJ Hospital To Offer Modern Dermatology Treatments Including Skin Grafting And Laser Therapy At Affordable Rates

JJ Hospital | File

Mumbai: Patients suffering from white patches (vitiligo) will soon have access to advanced treatment at the state-run JJ Hospital. The hospital’s dermatology department has undergone major renovation and will now provide modern therapies such as skin grafting and laser treatment, making complex and costly procedures available at affordable rates.

Addressing Health and Social Challenges

The move aims to bring relief to patients who often face not only health challenges but also social stigma due to vitiligo.

180th Anniversary Milestone

Celebrating its 180th anniversary, JJ Hospital continues to add new milestones in patient care. The revamped dermatology department is part of this expansion, with the hospital positioning itself as a leading state-run centre for advanced dermatological services.

Head of Department Dr. Prahlad Rathod said that a new OPD has already started, and preparations are underway to ensure all facilities are fully functional in the near future.

Pioneering Skin Transplantation

Looking ahead, JJ Hospital plans to pioneer skin transplantation for vitiligo patients, where skin from other body parts will be grafted onto affected areas. Once functional, it will become the first state-run hospital in Maharashtra to provide such an advanced treatment option.

Expansion of Chronic Skin Disease Treatments

The hospital also plans to expand its services to treat chronic skin diseases such as leprosy, psoriasis, and pemphigus (large blisters). Facilities for laser technology, phototherapy, and plastic surgery will also be available. These additions mark a significant upgrade, as most of these treatments are usually found only in large private or municipal hospitals.

Affordable Advanced Procedures

Importantly, procedures like laser therapy, cosmetic surgery, mole removal, scar revision, cyst excision, and hair removal—which often cost patients thousands to lakhs of rupees in private setups—will now be accessible at nominal government rates. This step is expected to greatly benefit middle- and lower-income groups seeking long-term dermatological care.

High-Quality Facilities and Education

“Since the renovation of the dermatology department, the number of patients seeking treatment has increased. Our aim is to provide patients with high-quality and state-of-the-art facilities,” said Dr. Ajay Bhandarwar, Dean, JJ Hospital.

Research, Education, and Modernization

The dermatology department currently has 30 undergraduate students and nine professors, with education, research, and treatment continuing side by side. With cutting-edge technology being introduced, JJ Hospital is set to become the state’s only fully modernized dermatology and venereology department, strengthening its legacy as a trusted healthcare institution.

