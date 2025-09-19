 Mumbai-Phuket IndiGo Flight Diverted To Chennai Due To Mid-Air Bomb Threat
Mumbai-Phuket IndiGo Flight Diverted To Chennai Due To Mid-Air Bomb Threat

Aviation authorities were notified immediately following established security protocols, ensuring all necessary safety measures were implemented during the diversion process.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
An IndiGo aircraft en route from Mumbai to Thailand's Phuket was forced to make an emergency diversion to Chennai on Friday after crew members detected an alleged bomb threat aboard the plane, as per reports.

Flight 6E 1089, which was operating the Mumbai-Phuket route on September 19, 2025, was immediately rerouted to Chennai airport where it will undergo comprehensive security screening procedures before being cleared for departure.

"IndiGo flight 6E 1089 operating from Mumbai to Phuket on 19 September 2025 was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat noticed onboard. As per the established protocol, relevant authorities were informed immediately and the flight will undergo necessary security checks in Chennai," the airline confirmed in its official statement.

The resumption of the journey has been delayed until later in the evening due to the night curfew restrictions at Phuket airport. IndiGo officials are working to minimise passenger inconvenience by providing refreshments and maintaining regular communication with affected travellers throughout the disruption.

"As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority," IndiGo stated, as reported by news agency ANI.

"As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority," IndiGo stated, as reported by news agency ANI.

