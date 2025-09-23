 UP Buddhist Community Thanks PM Modi For Sending Buddha Relics To Russia
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 02:37 AM IST
article-image

Lucknow: The Buddhist community in Uttar Pradesh has expressed deep gratitude to the Prime Minister for arranging the exhibition of Lord Buddha’s sacred Piprahwa (Kapilvastu) relics in Kalmykia, Russia. The exhibition, beginning this week, will be led by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who departs for Russia on September 23.

On Monday, a large number of Buddhist monks gathered at the Deputy CM’s camp office in Lucknow to convey their thanks. They praised the decision to share the relics with the global Buddhist community, calling it a matter of pride for India. The monks also blessed Maurya, wishing for the success of the international cultural and spiritual programme.

Community leaders said the exhibition will not only strengthen India’s ties with Russia but also reinforce Buddha’s universal message of peace, compassion and coexistence. They stressed that the Piprahwa relics are a symbol of heritage linking India with Buddhist followers across the world.

article-image

Deputy CM Maurya, in response, expressed his gratitude for the blessings and reiterated that India, as the birthplace of Buddhism, has a responsibility to protect and share this legacy with the global community.

