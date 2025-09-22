UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Family Of NEET Aspirant Killed By Cattle Smugglers In Gorakhpur |

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met the parents of NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta, who was killed by cattle smugglers in Gorakhpur on September 15, officials said.

Adityanath offered condolences to Deepak's father Durgesh Gupta and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as immediate financial assistance. He promised every possible support to the family and directed officials to prioritise their concerns.

The chief minister, who was accompanied by BJP MP Ravi Kishan, also promised strict action against those involved in the crime.

On the night of September 15, the 20-year-old NEET aspirant was attacked by cattle smugglers who tried to break into his father's furniture shop. Alerted by a relative who was sleeping inside, Deepak and some villagers rushed to the scene.

During the chaos that ensued, the cattle smugglers opened fire and tried to escape. They dragged Deepak into a vehicle and drove off. He was later found dead with severe head injuries 4 kilometres away.

The youth's death had triggered violent protests in the village, with locals clashing with police and blocking the Gorakhpur-Pipraich Road.

The Jungle Dhusar police outpost staff were suspended for negligence following the incident.

The family has demanded compensation, a government job and strict action against the smugglers.

Authorities have arrested five suspects, one of whom died during treatment in a hospital.

