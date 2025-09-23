 Tezpur University Erupts In Protest Over VC’s Remarks On Late Singer Zubeen Garg - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTezpur University Erupts In Protest Over VC’s Remarks On Late Singer Zubeen Garg - VIDEO

Tezpur University Erupts In Protest Over VC’s Remarks On Late Singer Zubeen Garg - VIDEO

According to students, Prof. Singh dismissed their demand for a formal condolence programme, reportedly referring to such gestures as “funny things” in an interaction. The remarks sparked outrage on campus, with hundreds of students gathering near the university flagpole late Sunday night, demanding respect for the state government’s mourning directive

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 02:11 AM IST
article-image

Guwahati: Tension gripped Tezpur University after students staged massive protests against Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, alleging that he made controversial comments regarding legendary singer Zubeen Garg, whose recent demise has left Assam in mourning.

According to students, Prof. Singh dismissed their demand for a formal condolence programme, reportedly referring to such gestures as “funny things” in an interaction. The remarks sparked outrage on campus, with hundreds of students gathering near the university flagpole late Sunday night, demanding respect for the state government’s mourning directive.

Protesters accused the administration of insensitivity, pointing out that classes, examinations, and student elections were conducted as usual despite the government’s notification to observe official mourning. They further alleged that the university misled media by claiming a tribute had already been held, even though the condolence meeting was scheduled only for September 22.

Read Also
Zubeen Garg's Foot Impressions Preserved In Assam As Tribute To India's Iconic Music Star
article-image

In response, the registrar (in-charge) issued a notice announcing a Shradhanjali Anushthan at the Community Hall on Monday afternoon. However, the students demanded an apology and greater accountability from Prof. Singh for his alleged remarks.

FPJ Shorts
UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Hospitalised After Minor Brain Stroke Symptoms
UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Hospitalised After Minor Brain Stroke Symptoms
UP Buddhist Community Thanks PM Modi For Sending Buddha Relics To Russia
UP Buddhist Community Thanks PM Modi For Sending Buddha Relics To Russia
Tezpur University Erupts In Protest Over VC’s Remarks On Late Singer Zubeen Garg - VIDEO
Tezpur University Erupts In Protest Over VC’s Remarks On Late Singer Zubeen Garg - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Viral VP Road Police Station Video Exposed; Youth Pressures Cops To Avoid Case
Mumbai News: Viral VP Road Police Station Video Exposed; Youth Pressures Cops To Avoid Case

While the university administration has denied any deliberate disrespect, the incident has triggered heated debate across Assam over how institutions should honour cultural icons like Zubeen Garg.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tezpur University Erupts In Protest Over VC’s Remarks On Late Singer Zubeen Garg - VIDEO

Tezpur University Erupts In Protest Over VC’s Remarks On Late Singer Zubeen Garg - VIDEO

Telangana Shocker: 19-Year-Old Engineering Student Kills Self After He Was Forced To Pay ₹10,000...

Telangana Shocker: 19-Year-Old Engineering Student Kills Self After He Was Forced To Pay ₹10,000...

Zubeen Garg's Funeral: Schools, Colleges In Assam To Remain Shut On September 23

Zubeen Garg's Funeral: Schools, Colleges In Assam To Remain Shut On September 23

IBPS RRB 2025 Recruitment Update: Registration Extended Till September 28; 13,302 Vacancies Open

IBPS RRB 2025 Recruitment Update: Registration Extended Till September 28; 13,302 Vacancies Open

Niti Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission Marks Graduation Of 5th Batch Of Community Innovative Fellows

Niti Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission Marks Graduation Of 5th Batch Of Community Innovative Fellows