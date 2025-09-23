Tezpur University Erupts In Protest Over VC’s Remarks On Late Singer Zubeen Garg - VIDEO

Guwahati: Tension gripped Tezpur University after students staged massive protests against Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, alleging that he made controversial comments regarding legendary singer Zubeen Garg, whose recent demise has left Assam in mourning.

According to students, Prof. Singh dismissed their demand for a formal condolence programme, reportedly referring to such gestures as “funny things” in an interaction. The remarks sparked outrage on campus, with hundreds of students gathering near the university flagpole late Sunday night, demanding respect for the state government’s mourning directive.

Assam: Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, Shambhu Nath Singh makes a bizarre statement on the students protesting to demand a tribute and mourning for Zubeen Garg.



“Don’t make things funny,” he said to the students.



Protesters accused the administration of insensitivity, pointing out that classes, examinations, and student elections were conducted as usual despite the government’s notification to observe official mourning. They further alleged that the university misled media by claiming a tribute had already been held, even though the condolence meeting was scheduled only for September 22.

In response, the registrar (in-charge) issued a notice announcing a Shradhanjali Anushthan at the Community Hall on Monday afternoon. However, the students demanded an apology and greater accountability from Prof. Singh for his alleged remarks.

While the university administration has denied any deliberate disrespect, the incident has triggered heated debate across Assam over how institutions should honour cultural icons like Zubeen Garg.