 UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Hospitalised After Minor Brain Stroke Symptoms
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 02:42 AM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar was hospitalised on Sunday after he suffered symptoms of a minor brain stroke. Rajbhar, who was scheduled to attend a rally in Varanasi, experienced sudden dizziness and slurred speech at his residence in Azamgarh before being rushed to Lucknow.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak personally escorted him to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute, where he underwent emergency treatment for nearly two and a half hours. Initial CT scan and blood reports revealed no serious complications, though doctors noted difficulty in his movement and speech.

Later in the afternoon, Rajbhar’s family decided to shift him to Medanta Hospital for advanced neurological care. A special medical panel, led by Dr. Anoop Kumar Thakkar and Dr. Rakesh Mishra, was formed to monitor his recovery.

Hospital authorities confirmed his condition is now stable and improving.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Swift Redressal Of Public Grievances On Navratri's...
According to officials, Rajbhar will remain under observation in a private ward while specialists continue treatment. His rally appearance was cancelled, and party sources said his health updates will be shared regularly

