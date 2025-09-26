 Thane News: Prisoners Clash With Police Inside Van After Kalyan Court Hearing, Shout 'Tu Haath Kaise Uthaya' Over Seating Dispute In Overcrowded Van | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Prisoners Clash With Police Inside Van After Kalyan Court Hearing, Shout 'Tu Haath Kaise Uthaya' Over Seating Dispute In Overcrowded Van | VIDEO

Thane News: Prisoners Clash With Police Inside Van After Kalyan Court Hearing, Shout 'Tu Haath Kaise Uthaya' Over Seating Dispute In Overcrowded Van | VIDEO

The video, circulating online, shows heated exchanges between police officers and the prisoners inside the van.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Thane News: Prisoners Clash With Police Inside Van After Kalyan Court Hearing, Shout 'Tu Haath Kaise Uthaya' Over Seating Dispute In Overcrowded Van | VIDEO | YouTube Screengrab

Kalyan: A violent clash broke out in Thane district on Friday, September 26, when some prisoners clashed with police personnel inside a transport van after being presented in the Kalyan court.

The confrontation, which was partially captured on video, reportedly left one officer injured and led to a case being registered against the accused.

Altercation Caught on Camera

The video, circulating online, shows a heated exchange between police officers and the prisoners inside the van. One of the men can be seen pointing aggressively at a policeman, as another officer watches. At one point, the prisoner is heard shouting, “Tu haath kaise uthaya...” which translates to “How dare you raise your hand...” in English.

According to a report by NDTV India, the altercation erupted after the police asked the prisoners to sit at the back of the overcrowded vehicle.

Police File Case Against Accused

According to a report by UMC Live Ulhasnagar, the incident took place after eight accused were produced before the Kalyan court and were being taken back to Aadharwadi Jail. Four of them allegedly turned violent, assaulted the police, and grabbed the collar of one officer while hurling abuses. The injured officer has not been identified.

The accused have been named as Akash Valmiki, Ganesh alias Shalu Marutia, Yoginder alias Bholu Dharamveer Marutia, and Vivek Shankar Yadav. The police confirmed that a case has been registered against them at Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station, and further investigation is under way.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: 6 Hardcore Maoist Cadres With ₹62 Lakh Reward Surrender In Gadchiroli

Maharashtra News: 6 Hardcore Maoist Cadres With ₹62 Lakh Reward Surrender In Gadchiroli

IndiGo To Start Direct Daily Flights Between Mumbai And Bali's Denpasar From October 18

IndiGo To Start Direct Daily Flights Between Mumbai And Bali's Denpasar From October 18

Thane News: Prisoners Clash With Police Inside Van After Kalyan Court Hearing, Shout 'Tu Haath Kaise...

Thane News: Prisoners Clash With Police Inside Van After Kalyan Court Hearing, Shout 'Tu Haath Kaise...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM Modi, Seeks Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers - VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM Modi, Seeks Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers - VIDEO

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Strict Food Quality, Hygiene Checks In All...

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Strict Food Quality, Hygiene Checks In All...