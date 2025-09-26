Thane News: Prisoners Clash With Police Inside Van After Kalyan Court Hearing, Shout 'Tu Haath Kaise Uthaya' Over Seating Dispute In Overcrowded Van | VIDEO | YouTube Screengrab

Kalyan: A violent clash broke out in Thane district on Friday, September 26, when some prisoners clashed with police personnel inside a transport van after being presented in the Kalyan court.



The confrontation, which was partially captured on video, reportedly left one officer injured and led to a case being registered against the accused.

Altercation Caught on Camera



The video, circulating online, shows a heated exchange between police officers and the prisoners inside the van. One of the men can be seen pointing aggressively at a policeman, as another officer watches. At one point, the prisoner is heard shouting, “Tu haath kaise uthaya...” which translates to “How dare you raise your hand...” in English.



According to a report by NDTV India, the altercation erupted after the police asked the prisoners to sit at the back of the overcrowded vehicle.



Police File Case Against Accused



According to a report by UMC Live Ulhasnagar, the incident took place after eight accused were produced before the Kalyan court and were being taken back to Aadharwadi Jail. Four of them allegedly turned violent, assaulted the police, and grabbed the collar of one officer while hurling abuses. The injured officer has not been identified.



The accused have been named as Akash Valmiki, Ganesh alias Shalu Marutia, Yoginder alias Bholu Dharamveer Marutia, and Vivek Shankar Yadav. The police confirmed that a case has been registered against them at Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station, and further investigation is under way.