Maharashtra News: 6 Hardcore Maoist Cadres With ₹62 Lakh Reward Surrender In Gadchiroli

Mumbai: Six hardcore senior maoist cadres recently surrendered before the police in Gadchiroli. The Maharashtra government had announced a total cash reward of Rs 62 lakhs cumulatively on them. With these fresh surrenders, the total number of hardcore Maoists surrendering since 2025 till date has reached 40.

Disillusioned Maoists Opt for Rehabilitation Policy

According to the police, disillusioned by the hollow claims of Maoism and frustrated by their mindless violence against civilians, a large number of members of the banned CPI (Maoist) are attracted to the surrender cum rehabilitation policy implemented by the Government of Maharashtra since 2005.

Identities of the Surrendered Cadres

Those who have surrendered before DGP Rashmi Shukla on Wednesday have been identified as Bhimanna alias Vyankatesh alias Sukhlal Muttayya Kulmenthe (58), Vimalakka alias Shankarakka Vistarayya Sadmek (56), Kavita alias Shanti Mangaru Majji (34), Nagesh alias Aytal Guddi Madavi (39), Sameer Ayatu Potam (24) and Navata alias Rupi alias Surekha Chaitu Madavi (28).

Criminal Cases Registered Against Them

Two cases of murders have been registered against Kulmenthe in Gadchiroli. A total of three crimes have been registered against Majji in Gadchiroli, A total of nine crimes including arson have been registered against Madavi in Gadchiroli, a total of 11 crimes have been registered against Surekha in Gadchiroli, police said.

Cash Rewards Announced by Government

Maharashtra Government had announced a reward of Rs 16 lakh each on Kulmenthe, Sadmek, Rs 8 lakh each on Majji, Nagesh alias Aytal Guddi Madavi and Sameer Ayatu Potam. A reward of Rs 6 lakh was announced on Navata alias Rupi alias Surekha Chaitu Madavi.

Rehabilitation Package for Surrendered Maoists

"After surrender, Kulmenthe will receive Rs 8.5 lakhs surrender amount declared by the Central & Maharashtra Government for rehabilitation, Sadmek will receive Rs 8.5 lakhs, Majji will receive Rs 5.5 lakhs, Nagesh alias Aytal Guddi Madavi will receive Rs 5 lakhs, Potam will receive Rs 4.5 lakhs, Surekha Madavi will receive Rs 4.5 lakhs," said a police officer.

Major Blow to Maoist Movement

"These surrenders dealt a major blow to the Maoist movement in Gadchiroli and the entire Dandakaranya region. Arrest reward is for sources or informers who facilitate Maoist arrest. If the maoist surrender themselves then they receive only the surrender amount," said superintendent of police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal.

