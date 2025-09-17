Maharashtra News: 2 Female Maoists Killed In Gadchiroli Encounter; AK-47, Pistol, Ammunition Seized (VIDEO)

Gadchiroli Police recover bodies of two female Maoists along with AK-47, pistol, and ammunition after anti-Maoist encounter in Modaske forest area | File Photo

Mumbai: Following an intense exchange of fire between police and maoists in Gadchiroli, an area search of the jungle has led to recovery of two female Maoist bodies with an automatic AK-47 rife, a sophisticated pistol, live ammunitions, large amount of literature and belongings, police said on Wednesday.

Intelligence and Encounter Details

According to superintendent of police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal, a credible information was received on Wednesday morning that few members of Gatta Local Organisational Squad (LOS) have been camping with the intention of carrying out destructive activities in the Modaske forest area under the jurisdiction of Etapalli Tahsil.

An Anti-Maoist operation was launched by the police from Aheri immediately in the said forest area. "While the search operation was being conducted; police parties were fired indiscriminately by the Maoists, which was retaliated strongly by the security forces. Eventually, Maoists managed to flee from the spot taking cover of dense forest upon witnessing the increasing police pressure," said a police officer.

Recovery and Identification

After the exchange of fire stopped, searching of the area has led to recovery of two female Maoist’s dead bodies. The identities of the two deceased female Maoists have been confirmed as Gadchiroli resident Sumitra alias Sunita Veladi (38) and Chhattisgarh resident Lalita alias Laddo alias Sandhya Korsa (34). Maharashtra Government had announced a total cash reward of Rs. 14 lakhs cumulatively on them.

Criminal Background and Seizures

Veladi was involved in 31 criminal cases, while Korsa was involved in 14 cases including encounter with security forces, murder and arson. The police had seized one AK-47 rifle, one pistol, 37 live rounds and two walkie talkies from them.

Police Efforts Against Maoists Since 2021

Since 2021, due to sustained efforts of Gadchiroli Police, 93 hardcore maoists have been neutralised, 130 maoists have been arrested and 75 maoists have surrendered before Gadchiroli Police, officials said.

