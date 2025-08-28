Maharashtra Crime: Gadchiroli Police Kill 4 Maoists, Including 3 Women, In 8-Hour Gun Battle; Seize Arms & Ammo

Weapons, walkie-talkies, and Maoist literature recovered after Gadchiroli encounter that killed four Maoists | File Photo

Mumbai: Gadchiroli police have gunned down four alleged maoists, including three female maoists, in an anti-maoist operation, officials informed on Thursday. Maharashtra Government had announced a total cash reward of Rs 14 lakhs cumulatively on them.

Identities of the Deceased Maoists

Those killed have been identified as Chhatisgarh residents Malu Pada (41), Jyoti Kunjam (27), Mangi Madkam (22), and Gadchiroli resident Kranti alias Jamuna Rainu Halami (32).

Credible Intelligence Leads to Operation

According to superintendent of police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal, credible information was received that Maoist formations have been camping with the intention of carrying out destructive activities in the Koparshi forest area of Bhamragad sub-division, located near the Maharashtra-Narayanpur border.

Police Brave Rains to Reach Forest Area

An anti-Maoist operation was launched immediately on 25/08/2025 in the said forest area. "Braving the dense forest terrain and adverse weather conditions, police parties reached the area after two consecutive days of continuous rain. On the morning of 27/08/2025, while conducting a search operation, police parties were fired indiscriminately by the Maoists, which was retaliated strongly by the police personnel," said a police officer.

Eight-Hour Gun Battle Ends with Four Maoists Dead

"Eventually, the Maoists managed to flee into the dense forest upon witnessing the increasing police pressure. After the exchange of fire which lasted for about eight hours, searching of the area has led to recovery of one male and three female Maoist’s dead bodies. Various crimes have been registered against deceased Maoists, including encounter, arson, murder etc. Along with this, four firearms including one SLR, two INSAS & one .303 rifle weapon, 92 live rounds, 03 walkie-talkies, Maoist literature and other daily-use items were recovered from the spot," the officer said.

Maoist Neutralisation in Gadchiroli Since 2021

Since 2021, due to sustained efforts of Gadchiroli police, 91 hardcore Maoists have been neutralised, 128 Maoists arrested and 75 Maoists have surrendered before Gadchiroli police.