 Good News For Mira-Bhayandar! Metro Train Services Between Dahisar & Kashimira On Metro Line 9 Expected By December End | Details Here
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image

Mira-Bhayandar: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday, November 20 announced that the Metro line between Dahisar and Kashimira on the Line 7 is expected to be operational by December end. The announcement by the transport minister came after an inspection was conducted on the route today.

Taking to his offcial social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), the transport minister wrote, “Metro services are planned to be started on the Dahisar-Kashimira route by the end of December, and this will be a happy moment for the residents of Mira-Bhayander.”

The Transport Minister further added that once the route is operational, residents of Mira-Bhayandar will have access to metro network facilities to reach South Mumbai's Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan. He also shared an update saying that Dahisar-Kashimira metro will be extended to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Maidan by December 2026.

Speaking on the inauguration plans, Sarnaik said that once the metro route from Dahisar to Kashimira obtains certification from the Metro Railway Safety Commissioner (CMRS), plans are in place for the inauguration by end of December. Adding further, he said that inauguration will be done by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknathji Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Mumbai Metro Line 9

The Metro Line 9 is an extension of Line 7 from Andheri to CSIA and Dahisar to Mira Bhayandar.

The 13.581 km long metro will cover 10 stations: Dahisar, Pandhurang Wadi, Miragaon, Kashigaon, Sai Baba Nagar, Meditiya Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Garden, Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium while Andheri (E) to CSIA extension will cover Airport Colony (elevated) and CSIA (underground).

