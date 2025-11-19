Mumbai Medical Miracle: Micro-Preemie Born At 23 Weeks Survives Against All Odds After 78-Day NICU Battle

Image used for representation purpose only | https://masandpas.com/

Mumbai: In a remarkable medical achievement, a micro-preemie born at just 23 weeks and 6 days, weighing only 690 grams, has survived extreme prematurity and multiple life-threatening complications. The baby referred to as Baby Kaval is now thriving after receiving advanced neonatal care for 78 days.

A High-Risk Birth

Born to Rama and Rajesh Shirke (names changed), residents of Mumbra, the child arrived prematurely following complications such as oligohydramnios (low amniotic fluid) and maternal fever. Soon after birth at a local hospital, he cried weakly and required immediate oxygen support.

He was then transferred to Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, where he was treated under the care of Dr. Anish Pillai, Lead Consultant – Neonatology and Paediatrics, along with the hospital’s dedicated NICU team.

Severe Complications at Admission

At admission, Baby Kaval faced several critical challenges, including respiratory distress syndrome, apnea of prematurity, neonatal jaundice, feeding intolerance, anemia, a large patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), and severely weak immunity. His underdeveloped lungs, heart, gut, and bones made his condition extremely delicate.

“When the baby arrived on 1st August 2025, he was extremely fragile. Our first priority was stabilising his breathing and protecting him from infections,” said Dr. Pillai.

Intensive NICU Interventions

The baby required mechanical ventilation, surfactant therapy, gradual weaning to non-invasive support, parenteral nutrition, tube feeding, PDA treatment, antibiotics, supplements, and continuous monitoring.

Dr. Pillai noted that India records nearly 3.5 million preterm births every year, the highest globally, making such cases both common and challenging. In Baby Kaval’s case, conditions such as osteopenia and anemia were managed with supplements and blood transfusions. Regular brain scans, eye examinations, and hearing screenings showed steady improvement.

A Remarkable Recovery

After 78 days in the NICU, Baby Kaval reached a weight of 1.92 kg, transitioned from tube feeding to breastfeeding and bottle feeding, and maintained stable breathing without external support.

At his latest follow-up in November 2025, he weighed 2.56 kg and was achieving age-appropriate developmental milestones.

A Family’s Gratitude

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, the baby’s father said, “Our son fought every day, and the team at Motherhood Hospital supported him like family. Today, he is healthy, active, and growing well we are truly blessed.”