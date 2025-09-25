Navi Mumbai News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Sanpada Police Station And State-Of-The-Art Cy-Fi Unit

CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates Sanpada police station and state-of-the-art Cy-Fi unit in Navi Mumbai | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Sanpada police station and dedicated a state-of-the-art Cyber and Financial Crimes (Cy-Fi) investigation unit to the public, making Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate the first in the state to have such an advanced facility at the police station level.

Modern Policing Milestone

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister said the initiative marks a milestone in modern policing. “With the Cy-Fi unit and e-communication system in place, Navi Mumbai Police will be able to respond faster, investigate smarter and deliver quality services to citizens,” he said.

🔸Inauguration of various initiatives at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis,

✅ Inauguration and unveiling stone plaque of the new Sanpada Police Station building

✅ Unveiling of the Cyfi unit

✅ Unveiling of e-संवाद initiative

Minister Ganesh Naik, Minister Shivendrasinh Raje…

First Cy-Fi Unit and E-Samvad in Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai commissionerate is the first in Maharashtra to house the Cy-Fi unit and the e-Samvad online communication service, aimed at strengthening cybercrime investigation, financial fraud detection and seamless citizen-police interaction.

"This was the vission of Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe to have a Cy-Fi unit in all police stations and also e-communication system for people who cannot come to police station individually to file a complaint. This is replicated at all police stations in Navi Mumbai and formal inauguration was done at Sanpada police station," Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Ajay Landge said.

How Cy-Fi and E-Samvad Work

Cy-Fi unit will investigate only cyber and financial fraud related cases of the police station. E-Samvad (e- communication) is for those who cannot physically come to police station. An online application can be provided to police station along with the contact number. Once the police receives the application, police will contact the applicant through video call and record the statement. The applicant would be verified with an OTP.

ISO Certifications and Digital Operations

Alongside the inauguration of the new police station premises, the Chief Minister also presented ISO certification certificates to CBD, Vashi and Panvel taluka police stations under the Navi Mumbai Commissionerate. He also launched daily operations of the Sanpada police station through the CCTNS computer system.

Dignitaries at the Event

The event was attended by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Public Works Department Minister Shivendra Singh Raje Bhosale, MLAs Mandatai Mhatre and Prashant Thakur, MLCs Vikrant Patil and Niranjan Davkhare, senior dignitaries and eminent citizens. Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and Director General of Police (Housing & Welfare) Archana Tyagi were also present.

CM’s Remarks on Citizen Safety

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of Navi Mumbai Police and expressed confidence that the new facilities would ensure citizens receive speedy and high-quality policing services, while reinforcing the city’s safety network.

