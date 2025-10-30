 Mumbai News: Rains & Thunderstorms Likely To Continue For 3 Days
Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
Mumbai News: Rains & Thunderstorms Likely To Continue For 3 Days |

Mumbai: Mumbai has been witnessing light to moderate rainspells with thunderstorms and gusty winds this week, and the same weather conditions is likely to continue for next three days.

As per IMD's forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershower. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29°C and 25°C, respectively which is below normal.

The IMD has placed the districts of Palghar, Raigad, Nashik and parts of Vidharbha region under Yellow Alert for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and rainfall for October 31.

The rainfall and thunderstorms are attributed to low pressure created due to cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea.

