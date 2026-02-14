 Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Mega Block Scheduled For 15 February 2026
Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Mega Block Scheduled For 15 February 2026

Mumbai Railways announces maintenance mega blocks affecting Main and Harbour lines. Matunga-Mulund UP/DOWN fast trains will be diverted via slow lines, arriving 15 mins late. Harbour line services between Kurla and Vashi/Panvel are cancelled, with special trains running on limited sections. Passengers are advised to expect delays and plan accordingly.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Mega Block Scheduled For 15 February 2026 | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN fast lines from 11.05 hrs  to 3.45 pm

DOWN fast line services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.36 am  to 3.10 am will be diverted on DOWN slow line at Matunga station halting as per their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on DOWN fast line at Mulund station.

UP fast line services leaving Thane from 11.03 am to 3.38 pm hrs will be diverted on UP slow line at Mulund station halting as per their respective schedule halts between Mulund and Matunga stations, will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line

*UP and DOWN Harbour Lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.17 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

 Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.

 Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

