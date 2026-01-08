 Bhiwandi Civic Elections 2026: BJP Releases Manifesto Promising Infrastructure Push, Economic Growth And Urban Renewal
Ahead of Bhiwandi civic polls, the BJP released its manifesto promising road upgrades, electric buses, textile sector support, digital education, women empowerment, slum redevelopment, improved healthcare, water supply and environmental initiatives to transform the city’s urban and economic landscape.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
BJP leaders unveil the party’s manifesto for Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation elections, outlining plans for infrastructure, economy and civic services | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Jan 08: Ahead of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its election manifesto outlining a comprehensive roadmap for the city’s infrastructure, economy, and civic services. The manifesto was unveiled at the party’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ by BJP state general secretary Advocate Madhavi Naik.

The party said that the Centre and the Mahayuti government have already sanctioned substantial funds for Bhiwandi’s development, and that the next municipal term would focus on transforming the city into a modern, organised, and economically strong urban centre.

Focus on infrastructure and transport

According to the manifesto, the BJP has promised to revamp city roads and basic civic amenities, install noise barriers and safety railings on flyovers, and develop recreational spaces beneath flyovers.

The party has also committed to rolling out the 100 electric buses approved for Bhiwandi, creating hawker-free footpaths and roads, and establishing organised parking zones across the city.

Boost to textile and trade sector

To strengthen Bhiwandi’s industrial and commercial base, the manifesto proposes the construction of a large textile building to promote trade, along with a research and training centre.

It also includes special welfare schemes for women workers in the bead and textile sector, and dedicated buildings with parking facilities for markets and vegetable mandis.

Education, skills and women empowerment

The BJP has pledged to modernise municipal schools by making them high-tech and introducing AI-based and digital education. Plans also include setting up skill development centres, startups, and co-working spaces, along with exclusive training centres for women and financial support to women’s self-help groups for entrepreneurship.

Housing, urban planning and slum redevelopment

The manifesto promises effective implementation of the revised Development Plan (DP), fair compensation for those affected by road widening, and the execution of cluster development and SRA-based slum redevelopment projects.

It also proposes Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) around Metro stations and aims to make Bhiwandi a slum-free city under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Healthcare, water supply and civic facilities

The party has announced plans to upgrade municipal hospitals and health centres, introduce mobile dispensaries, focus on women and child healthcare, and conduct regular cancer screening camps.

It also promises adequate water supply to every household, an improved drainage system, revival of old wells, and gas pipeline connections for domestic and commercial use.

Bhiwandi Civic Poll Clash: BJP MLA’s Aides Storm KVA Meet, Women Abused; 22 FIRs Registered
article-image

Environment and city safety

Environmental initiatives include the beautification of Varaladevi Lake with a swimming pool and gym, cleaning of the Kamwari River, large-scale tree plantation, and the creation of pollution-free units for dyeing and sizing industries.

The manifesto also promises the construction of electric crematoriums and the installation of a city-wide CCTV surveillance network to strengthen public safety.

With a strong emphasis on development, infrastructure, and urban renewal, the BJP is seeking to position itself as the party capable of leading Bhiwandi’s next phase of growth in the upcoming civic elections.

