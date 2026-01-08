 Bhiwandi Civic Poll Clash: BJP MLA’s Aides Storm KVA Meet, Women Abused; 22 FIRs Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhiwandi Civic Poll Clash: BJP MLA’s Aides Storm KVA Meet, Women Abused; 22 FIRs Registered

Bhiwandi Civic Poll Clash: BJP MLA’s Aides Storm KVA Meet, Women Abused; 22 FIRs Registered

Bhiwandi witnessed an ugly political clash when BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule’s supporters allegedly stormed a KVA public meeting, abusing women and threatening candidates in Ward No.1. KVA leaders, including former mayors Pratibha and Vilas Patil, staged a police protest after delays in filing an FIR. A counter-FIR by BJP supporters has raised the total accused to around 22 people.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 07:53 PM IST
article-image

Bhiwandi: The municipal election campaign in Bhiwandi took an ugly turn on Wednesday night after supporters of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule allegedly stormed a public meeting of the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA) in Ward No. 1, abused women workers and threatened candidates, triggering chaos despite the presence of Police. The incident occurred at Kombadpada’s Ganpati Temple premises, where KVA candidates former mayors Pratibha Patil and Vilas Patil, along with Neha Kathawale and Adv. Mayuresh Patil — were holding a permitted “corner meeting”.

According to the complaint filed by KVA worker Sapna Bhoir, around 10–12 supporters of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule, led by local BJP office-bearer Bhavesh Patil, barged into the gathering, hurled abuses at women attendees and issued threats, leading to a heated confrontation. Shockingly, the disturbance unfolded in full view of police personnel posted for security, who allegedly failed to intervene effectively.

As tensions escalated, KVA supporters were forced to dial 112, after which additional police teams arrived and restored order.

Late-Night Police Station Protest

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure Inclusive Education
Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure Inclusive Education
Pakistan Super League 2026: PSL Adds 2 New Teams As Sialkot And Hyderabad Franchises Sold For $12.75 Million At Auction | VIDEO
Pakistan Super League 2026: PSL Adds 2 New Teams As Sialkot And Hyderabad Franchises Sold For $12.75 Million At Auction | VIDEO
26 Booked For Brandishing Swords & Spreading Panic During Bhiwandi Civic Poll Code Of Conduct
26 Booked For Brandishing Swords & Spreading Panic During Bhiwandi Civic Poll Code Of Conduct
Maha Sanyasi Sangamam To Mark Mandala Makaravilakku At CBD Belapur Ayyappa Temple On January 11
Maha Sanyasi Sangamam To Mark Mandala Makaravilakku At CBD Belapur Ayyappa Temple On January 11

Later that night, Pratibha Patil and her supporters marched to Nizampura Police Station demanding immediate action. When police delayed registering the case, protesters staged a sit-in outside the station, forcing officers to finally book an FIR.

Based on Sapna Bhoir’s complaint, police registered a case against Bhavesh Patil, Laxman Yadav, Sanju Adep, Wasim Bangali, Sachin Rathod, Agyan Khan, Milind Gawde, Arun Pal, Chetan Patil, Amar Kotha and others for abuse, intimidation and creating public disorder.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: 12 Suspended Congress Councillors In Ambernath Join BJP, 'They Have Come With...
article-image

BJP Camp Hits Back, Files Counter-Complaint

Within hours, Bhavesh Patil lodged a counter-complaint, alleging that KVA leaders and supporters assaulted and abused him outside his residence around 8:45 pm.

Patil accused Pratibha Patil, Vilas Patil, Nitin Patil, Adv. Mayuresh Patil, Divesh Kharekar, Sapna Bhoir, Kirti Patil, Rakesh Nikam, Vishal Nikam and Ajay Patil’s wife of verbally abusing him, threatening to break his legs and warning him not to come near their meeting.

Police have registered a cross-FIR, taking the total number of accused in both cases to around 22 people.

Political Rivalry at the Heart of Clash

The clash has its roots in a bitter political rivalry. In Ward No. 1, BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule has fielded a panel led by his son Mit Choughule against the KVA candidates. Former mayor Vilas Patil had earlier contested the Assembly election against Mahesh Choughule, and relations between the two camps have remained hostile since.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Schools Likely To Remain Closed On January 15 As City Goes Out To Vote
article-image

Women Not Safe Under BJP Rule’

Condemning the incident Pratibha Patil said:

“Let political parties contest elections and seek votes. But adopting hooliganism through an MLA is shameful. The Chief Minister speaks of ‘Ladli Bahin’, but in Bhiwandi women are being abused and threatened. BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule is responsible.

She also accused the police of acting under pressure from the ruling party. With civic polls approaching, the twin FIRs have turned Ward No.1 into a political flashpoint, raising serious concerns about law and order and the safety of women during election campaigning in Bhiwandi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure...

Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure...

26 Booked For Brandishing Swords & Spreading Panic During Bhiwandi Civic Poll Code Of Conduct

26 Booked For Brandishing Swords & Spreading Panic During Bhiwandi Civic Poll Code Of Conduct

Maha Sanyasi Sangamam To Mark Mandala Makaravilakku At CBD Belapur Ayyappa Temple On January 11

Maha Sanyasi Sangamam To Mark Mandala Makaravilakku At CBD Belapur Ayyappa Temple On January 11

FPJ Town Hall: Youth, Environment and Mangrove Conservation Take Centre Stage Ahead of BMC Elections...

FPJ Town Hall: Youth, Environment and Mangrove Conservation Take Centre Stage Ahead of BMC Elections...

Water Supply Restored In Navi Mumbai After Morbe Dam Pipeline Repair

Water Supply Restored In Navi Mumbai After Morbe Dam Pipeline Repair