FPJ Town Hall: Youth, Environment and Mangrove Conservation Take Centre Stage Ahead of BMC Elections 2026

Mumbai: As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 are on the threshold, representatives from key political parties came together at the FPJ Town Hall, in association with Mark Your Presence at FPJ House, on Thursday, January 8, to share their vision for Mumbai, with a strong focus on youth participation, pollution, housing, transport, education and environmental protection.

Why Mumbai’s Youth Matters

Agreeing on the importance of youth and why they should vote, Hargun Singh, Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, said Mumbai’s youth are not driven by a single issue but are concerned about pollution, traffic and several other issues. He criticised the politics centred on religion and community, stressing that the BMC directly impacts daily life in the city.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Shaina NC described Gen Z as a present force, not just the future, and called pollution as a core issue they are concerned about. She highlighted Mahayuti's green initiatives, including Rs 17,000 crore for environmental projects and the introduction of electric buses to reduce carbon emissions.

Giving more power to the youth, BJP’s Pratik Karpe underlined the party’s push for young leadership, citing a significant number of candidates in the party below 40 and 50, giving examples of young members in the party, including Nitin Nabhi, Tejashvi Surya, Maithili Kumar, and K Annamalai.

NCP-SP's National Spokesperson Anish Gawande said that the city needs affordable housing, education reforms and greater youth participation in decision-making. He added, "Young people on the decision-making table should ensure that while there is Rs 13,000 crore for the coastal road, there is also Rs 300 crore for government hospitals."

Debate Over Protection Of Mangroves

The proposed cutting of over 45,000 mangroves for the Versova–Bhayandar sea link sparked sharp debate at the Town Hall. BJP’s Pratik Karpe said development should not come at the cost of natural resources, while Sena UBT and Congress committed that none of the mangroves would be cut if they come to power.

Chitre from UBT Sena assured that the mangroves would be preserved for Mumbai’s safety and developed as a public park.

Singh from Congress assured that the party would halt mangrove deforestation if voted to power, arguing that protecting natural ecosystems is essential to prevent flooding.

Calling mangroves a vital natural infrastructure, AAP’s Ruben strongly opposed the coastal road project, describing it as an expensive Rs 12,000 crore venture that has already damaged marine life and affected the livelihoods of the Koli fishing community. He added, “Ten species of fish are now extinct.”

Key Manifesto Promises

Speaking on the main key manifesto points of their respective parties: education, healthcare, housing and civic infrastructure dominated the key manifesto promises shared at the Town Hall.

AAP focused strongly on education and healthcare, promising 1,000 world-class schools, improvement of BMC schools, mohalla clinics and expanded healthcare facilities. NCP-SP's Anish spoke on creation of a separate BMC housing authority for affordable homes, solutions for stray dog issues, including pet ambulances, and the addition of 10,000 BEST buses to strengthen public transport.

Sena UBT leader Akhil Chitre mentioned climate change programmes, water purification plants, affordable housing and also spoke on extending public schools up to junior college level.

On the other hand, the BJP, whose manifesto has not been released yet, shared a glimpse of its plan after taking suggestions from two lakh citizens. Karpe said that improving last-mile connectivity and using artificial intelligence to deliver civic services more efficiently will be the main areas of focus.

While, the Congress promised to upgrade Andheri's Seven Hills Hospital into a BMC hospital and build two new civic hospitals, introduce healthcare card, enforce strict air quality monitoring, and ensure a clean water supply with fewer cuts.

