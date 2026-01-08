Central Railway General Manager’s Safety Award Jan 2026: 11 Employees Honoured For Alertness And Averting Rail Mishaps

Central Railway General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta felicitates employees with Safety Awards at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 08: Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Central Railway, felicitated 11 Central Railway employees—four from Mumbai Division, three from Pune Division, three from Bhusaval Division, and one from Nagpur Division—with Safety Awards at a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, on January 6, 2026.

Recognition for alertness and safety efforts

The Safety Awards were presented in recognition of the respective employees’ alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents, and ensuring safety in train operations during the previous months. Each award consists of a medal, a commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work, and a cash prize of Rs 3,500.

मध्य रेल के 11 रेल कर्मियों को ‘महाप्रबंधक संरक्षा पुरस्कार’ से सम्मानित



मध्य रेल के महाप्रबंधक श्री विवेक कुमार गुप्ता ने सुरक्षित रेल संचालन में सतर्कता, त्वरित कार्रवाई और कर्मठता का परिचय देने वाले 11 रेल कर्मियों को ‘महाप्रबंधक संरक्षा पुरस्कार’ से सम्मानित किया।… pic.twitter.com/biu9IJMdU1 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 6, 2026

Awardees from Mumbai Division

Bastiram Avhad, Track Maintainer, Kalyan, Mumbai Division, while on duty on December 1, 2025, noticed the OHE mast at km 110/27 in a bent condition. He immediately informed all concerned. His alertness and keen observation helped avoid a potential unusual incident.

Vivek Kumar, Helper (S&T), Thane, Mumbai Division, while on duty on November 20, 2025, noticed a rail fracture at km 31/62. He immediately informed all concerned and necessary action was taken. His alertness and keen observation helped avoid a potential mishap.

Santosh Jadhav, Electric Signal Maintainer (ESM), Dadar, Mumbai Division, while on duty on December 9, 2025, noticed a rail fracture at km 8/34. He immediately informed all concerned and necessary action was taken. His alertness and keen observation helped avoid a potential mishap.

Bijendra Kumar Rai, Electric Signal Maintainer (ESM), Kurla, Mumbai Division, while on duty on November 18, 2025, noticed a rail fracture at km 23/13. He immediately informed all concerned and necessary action was taken. His alertness and keen observation helped avoid a potential mishap.

Awardees from Pune Division

Ganesh Nemane, Track Maintainer, Daund, Pune Division, was on duty at Daund Yard on December 2, 2025. He noticed that the panel rod of the brake assembly of a passing goods wagon had shifted from its position and fallen on the axle, causing an unusual noise. He immediately showed a danger signal to stop the train and informed all concerned. His alertness, keen observation, and immediate action helped avoid a potential mishap.

Subhash Suresh Mandal, Track Maintainer, Uruli, Pune Division, while on duty on December 2, 2025, noticed a broken rail welding on the down side at km 210/840. He immediately informed all concerned. His alertness and keen observation helped avoid a potential unusual incident.

Alok Varma, Technician (C&W), Daund, Pune Division, while on duty on December 16, 2025, during a rolling-in examination of a goods train, observed that the CBC projection of a wagon was more than the prescribed limit. A close inspection revealed that the CBC front follower plate was broken. Immediate action was taken, and his alertness and keen observation helped avoid a potential mishap.

Awardees from Bhusaval Division

H.K. Varma, Assistant Loco Pilot, Bhusaval, Bhusaval Division, was on duty on December 16, 2025, on train No. 12880 Bhubaneswar–LTT Express. After taking charge of loco No. 30701 during routine examination, he observed that the primary helical spring near wheel No. 5 was broken. He immediately informed all concerned. His alertness and keen observation helped avoid a potential unusual incident.

Kishor Ramesh Nikam, Track Maintainer, Shegaon, Bhusaval Division, while on duty on December 15, 2025, during night inspection at 1.10 hrs, noticed a weld failure and a fallen fishplate at km 498/14. He immediately protected the track and informed all concerned. His alertness and keen observation helped avoid a potential unusual incident.

Sarita More, Head Constable, RPF, Nashik Road, Bhusaval Division, while on duty on November 29, 2025, at Nashik Road station, noticed a passenger falling off coach No. B-4 of train No. 22221 Rajdhani Express while attempting to board the moving train as it was departing the station. She immediately rushed to help and saved the passenger from harm. Her alertness and quick thinking helped save the passenger from injury.

Awardee from Nagpur Division

Ramsingh Sonpure, Cabin Master, Magardoh, Nagpur Division, while on duty on November 9, 2025, during the exchange of signals with a passing goods train, noticed smoke from the second wagon before the brake van and also smelt something burning. He immediately showed a danger signal to stop the train. Examination revealed a hot axle in the wagon. His alertness and keen observation helped avoid a potential mishap.

Senior officials present at ceremony

The General Manager congratulated the awardees, appreciating their alertness and commitment to duty, and expressed confidence that their example would inspire others to ensure passenger safety and safeguard life, freight, and railway assets.

Prateek Goswami, Additional General Manager; Chandra Kishore Prasad, Principal Chief Safety Officer; other Principal Heads of Departments; and senior officers of Central Railway were present on the occasion.

