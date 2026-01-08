Water Supply Restored In Navi Mumbai After Morbe Dam Pipeline Repair | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: Water supply to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area was restored on Thursday after repair work on a major 2,050 mm diameter pipeline supplying water from Morbe Dam was completed ahead of schedule near the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant.

The pipeline had developed a leakage, forcing the civic body to temporarily shut down water supply from the Bhokarpada plant for urgent repairs. The NMMC carried out the work on a war footing and completed it by 3.15 pm, following which the pumping system was made operational and water supply was resumed.

However, the municipal corporation said that the evening water supply on Thursday to the NMMC area as well as CIDCO areas of Kharghar and Kamothe would be at low pressure and in reduced quantity. Normal water supply is expected to resume from Friday morning.

Appealing for public cooperation, the civic body urged residents to use water judiciously. Additional City Engineer (Civil) of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said the timely completion of repairs helped restore supply earlier than scheduled.

