 Morbe Dam Pipeline Leak Disrupts Water Supply In Navi Mumbai; Evening Supply At Low Pressure
A leak in the 2050-mm main pipeline supplying water from Morbe Dam forced the NMMC to temporarily shut the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant on Thursday for emergency repairs. Water supply in Navi Mumbai, Kharghar and Kamothe was affected, with reduced pressure in the evening. Normal supply is expected to resume Friday morning.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Morbe Dam Pipeline Leak Disrupts Water Supply In Navi Mumbai; Evening Supply At Low Pressure | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: A leakage in the 2050-mm main water pipeline supplying water from Morbe Dam has forced the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to temporarily shut down supply from the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant on Thursday for urgent repairs, affecting water distribution across the city.

About The Leak

According to NMMC, the leak was detected near the Bhokarpada facility, following which repair work was taken up immediately on a war footing. The treatment plant machinery was shut between 11.30 am and 4.00 pm, with officials estimating a minimum repair time of about 4.30 hours.

As a result, the evening water supply today to the NMMC area and CIDCO-managed Kharghar and Kamothe will be provided at reduced pressure and in limited quantity. However, the morning water supply on Friday will resume as per the regular schedule, the civic body said.

article-image

Appealing for public cooperation, the NMMC said residents should use water sparingly during the disruption.

“Due to an unexpected leakage in the main pipeline, emergency repairs are underway. Citizens are requested to conserve water and cooperate with the municipal administration,” said the Additional City Engineer (Civil), NMMC.

Civic officials added that teams are monitoring the repairs to ensure restoration within the stipulated time and prevent further inconvenience to residents.





