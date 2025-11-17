Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Vile Parle School Girls Molested By Van Driver, Arrested

3 Vile Parle School Girls Molested By Van Driver |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a van driver has been arrested for allegedly molesting three girls studying in Vile Parle school. The accused driver misbehaved and touched the girls inappropriately while placing them in the van.

When they informed their parents about the incident, they were shocked to learn about the shocking incident. According to NDTV Marathi report, a complaint of molestation was filed at Juhu Police Station and the van driver was arrested. The date and the name of the school where the incident happened is not known yet.

Coming back to the case, the van driver was also produced in the court, where he has been remanded in the police custody. In addition to this, the police is also investigating if any such cases was registered against him in the past.

Meanwhile in such another incident, a 27-year-old French tourist was allegedly molested in Khar on November 8, prompting swift action from the Khar police, who arrested the accused within 24 hours. The complainant, who was staying in Bandra West, was walking along a road in Khar West around 9 pm when an unknown man on a two-wheeler stopped near her and molested her. She filed a complaint on Saturday, after which the police registered a case under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier, in October, a 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district. The alleged incident took place in the Bhiwandi area on October 15, which was the child's birthday. Citing the FIR, an official said the girl was playing outside her house when accused Dineshkumar Sharma told her he would buy her a birthday gift and asked her to accompany him. The child got scared and ran into her house.

