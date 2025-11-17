New Zealand Minister Todd McClay Praises India’s Skill Training Model During Kandivali Visit

X/@Piyush Goyal

New Zealand’s Minister for Trade, Investment, Agriculture and Forestry, Todd McClay, visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill Development Centre in Kandivali (East) on Monday. He expressed satisfaction after observing India’s robust infrastructure and rapid progress in skill training.

Minister Reviews Key Courses and Training Formats

During his tour, McClay reviewed courses in Cyber Security, Hotel Management, Domino’s Training, White Goods Training, and Apparel & Sewing. He praised the modern equipment, advanced training formats and ongoing efforts to enhance youth employability, stating that the initiatives are aligned with global standards.

McClay also interacted with students to learn about their progress and career opportunities.

Skill Centre Established Under PM Modi’s Vision

The Skill Centre, set up under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global Skill Hub, is a brainchild of Union Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal. It has been receiving strong industry collaboration and support from CII.

Strengthening India–New Zealand Relations

Speaking about bilateral collaboration, McClay remarked, “Strengthening the relationship between India and New Zealand is our priority. Just like sports, education and skill development are important to us. We want more young New Zealanders to come to India to study and more Indians to visit New Zealand.”

He added that the Indian community forms the third-largest community in New Zealand, reflecting the trust and friendship between the two nations.

FTA Discussions and Expanding Cooperation

On progress toward a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), McClay said,

“Union Minister Piyush Goyal and I are committed to establishing an agreement based on mutual respect that benefits citizens of both nations. Cooperation will rise significantly in agriculture, technology, innovation and sustainable development.”

Celebrating 100 Years of Sporting Ties

McClay also highlighted upcoming sporting ties, “Next year marks 100 years of sporting relations between India and New Zealand. The Indian cricket team will tour New Zealand, and two of the world’s best teams will give fans a thrilling contest. May the best team win!”