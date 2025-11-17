Congress Leaders Husain Dalwai Backs Mehbooba Mufti's 'Troubles Of Kashmir Echoed Right In Front Of Red Fort' | Video

Congress MP Husain Dalwai | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Congress leader Husain Dalwai on November 17 backed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s criticism of the Centre who had said that the Delhi car bomb blast reflects the “injustice meted out in Kashmir.” Earlier on Sunday, Mufti alleged that the November 10 Delhi car blast case reflects a deepening sense of insecurity across the country and a failure of the Centre's policies in Jammu & Kashmir.

Coming back to Dalwai's statement, the Congress leader accused the centre of fostering an atmosphere of mistrust against a particular community, saying that "if the government continues to act unjustly towards one community, some people in that community may go astray."

"Where there is so much injustice, some signs of unrest will be visible, and they will be seen. Taking the law into one’s own hands is wrong. Muslims and others should take collective action. Taking collective action and committing violence are different things. I am against violence"

Hussain Dalwai on RSS

Dalwai also sparked controversy as he called the RSS a terrorist organisation and called for a probe against the sangh. Slamming the RSS, the leader said that the way bulldozer policy is being implemented and people are being beaten, killed, it is because of the RSS. "Violence does not always require a bomb; this is internal terrorism," he told IANS.

He further added that RSS should also be investigated. "The RSS does not accept Gandhi, yet people still have faith in him. It is necessary to investigate such people as well.”

Dalwai agrees to Mehbooba Mufti's statement

Agreeding to Mehbooba Mufti's statement, Dalwai told news agency ANI, "What Mufti ji has said is right. This must have happened due to the injustice meted out in Kashmir. It was always wrong for the government to have created an atmosphere against a particular community. The govt should hold a dialogue."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Delhi terror attack near Red Fort & Mehbooba Mufti's statement, Congress leader Husain Dalwai says, "I think it was terrorists only who were involved in the incident in Delhi. What Mufti ji has said is right. This must have happened due to the injustice meted… pic.twitter.com/kU6fWhqOgC — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

What Did Mehbooba Mufti Say?

While addressing a Working Group Meeting in Srinagar on November 16, the PDP chief said, "The Central government told the world that everything is alright in Kashmir, but the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort."

"You promised to make J&K safe, but instead of fulfilling that promise, your policies have made Delhi unsafe. I don't know how many people in the Central Government are true nationalists... If a well-educated youth, a doctor, kills himself and others by strapping RDX to his body, it means there is no safety in the nation. You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading?"

"You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading?" she questioned.

"I don't know if the people in Delhi understand this, or do they think that the more Hindu-Muslims division there is, the more bloodshed there will be, the more polarisation there will be in the country, the more voters they will get? I think they should think again. The country is much bigger than a chair," she said.

