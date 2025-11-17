Bombay HC Seeks FIR And Fine Recovery Data On Illegal Hoardings; Warns Thane Municipal Corporation For Non-Compliance

Bombay High Court asks civic bodies across Maharashtra to submit detailed action reports on illegal hoardings | File Photo

Mumbai: Expressing its intention to crack a whip on illegal hoardings mushrooming in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court on Monday asked civic bodies in the state to provide data on the number of FIRs lodged against illegal hoardings, banners and posters put up on public roads and fine amount recovered.

The court also said it wanted to know what action municipal corporations and district councils have taken to recover the fine amount.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil was hearing a batch of petitions highlighting the rampant menace of illegal hoardings across Maharashtra. The petitions highlighted that the illegal hoardings, banners and posters put up on public roads and footpaths deface public property.

Court Reminds Political Parties of Undertakings Filed Earlier

For several years, the high court has passed various orders directing authorities to take strict action against illegal banners and hoardings. Pursuant to HC order, all political parties- BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP and MNS - had filed an undertaking assuring that their party workers would put up any such hoardings.

The court, on Monday, remarked that the fine amount for any illegal hoarding or poster or banner should be recovered from the person authorised by a political party.

The court had earlier suggested that every political party should appoint a person, who would be responsible to ensure that no illegal hoardings are put up. “The person who will be appointed by the political party, we will hold them responsible,” the judges said.

HC Questions Need for Dedicated Civic Department on Hoardings

It also asked whether civic bodies should have a separate department to handle the issue. “Can we have data on which corporation has registered how many FIRs, what action has been taken and also the fine amount recovered? What action have corporations taken to recover fines? What is the action plan for that?” the court questioned.

Latur Municipal Corporation Praised for Its Model

The court commended the steps taken by the Latur Municipal Corporation against illegal hoardings and banners and said the same should be incorporated by other civic bodies. “The Latur civic body has put in a nice system to tackle the issue. This can be incorporated by other civic bodies too,” it said.

The court was informed that the Latur municipal corporation has set up a WhatsApp group of public spirited citizens with civic and police officials to take timely action against any illegal hoarding.

The municipal corporation also holds regular meetings with printers in the region and made QR codes compulsory on the hoardings so that it is clear whether a hoarding has been put up after getting requisite permission.

TMC Warned for Not Filing Affidavit

The court rapped the Thane Municipal Corporation for failing to file its affidavit on action taken by it against illegal hoardings, FIRs registered and action taken against concerned persons.

Also Watch:

It has granted one last chance to TMC, and warned that if the same is not filed by next week then it would be constrained to summon the corporation’s commissioner. “If the affidavit is not tendered on the next day, we will ask the TMC commissioner to appear,” the court noted in its order.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on November 26.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/