Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Questions Maha Govt Over Delay Of Loan Waiver For Flood-Hit Farmers, To Visit Marathwada On Nov 5

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ Web desk

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray on November 3 slammed the Maharashtra government and said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is mocking flood and rain-hit farmers by announcing the state government would decide on loan waiver before June 30 next year.

While speaking to reporters the Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray questioned, "... How will farmers get loans now? Their lands have swept away."

Mumbai | On damage due to floods in the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "... How will farmers get loans now? Their lands have swept away... After I became the CM, I waived 2 lakh crop insurance. The data and system remain the same even now. Then why is the… pic.twitter.com/irgtG0v3Fs — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

"Why is the government not making an announcement?, he further questioned. His questions came after Maharahstra CM Devendra Fadnavis during his visit to Amravati met former MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu, who led a massive protest for farm loan waiver. On this, CM said that a decision on farm loan waiver will be taken by June 30 next year.

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Marathwada

The former Maharashtra CM also added that he will be visiting the farmers in again in Marathwada and speak with them on the ground. According to PTI report, he would be touring Marathwada for four days starting November 5. The region saw heavy rains in the last week of September, leaving crops on several thousand hectares destroyed.

"Farmers are demanding soil so that they can start shaping the farm again. They were promised Rs 3-3.5 lakh from MNREGA. I dont think that has been fulfilled," Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Govt Forms High-Level Committee On Farmers’ Loan Waiver Demand

Earlier on October 31, the Mahayuti government appointed a high-level committee under Praveen Singh Pardeshi, chief executive officer of MITRA and chief financial advisor to the chief minister.

The committee aims to not only focus on the agriculture loan waiver issue but larger problem of farmers’ debt traps and suggesting measures to help free the farming community from them. In addition to this, it will also recommend short-term and long-term strategies to improve farmers’ living standards.

In a government resolution issued, the committee has been given six months to submit its report to the state government.

Despite implementing three major loan waivers during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis-led government between 2014 to 2019, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that assumed power in 2019, the issue of loan waiver to farmers has always been a political challenge. The Mahayuti government, led by Eknath Shinde, had, while facing the state assembly elections last year, assured a loan waiver if voted to power once again.

