Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule Meets Family, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Fair Probe |

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday met the family of the woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide in Satara district, assuring them of complete support in their pursuit of justice. The doctor, originally from Beed in central Maharashtra, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan on October 23.

Sule Urges CM Fadnavis to Withhold Clean Chit Until Probe Ends

After meeting the bereaved family in Beed, Sule urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to give a “clean chit” to anyone until the investigation is concluded. “The statements made by some government representatives have been insensitive and disturbing. The doctor was a capable daughter of Maharashtra, and she deserves justice,” Sule said.

Accompanied by NCP MP Bajrang Sonawane and youth wing president Maheboob Shaikh, Sule demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a retired judge be appointed to ensure transparency and fairness in the case.

CM Directs DGP to Form SIT Under Woman IPS Officer

Earlier, CM Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio, directed the state Director General of Police to constitute an SIT under a woman IPS officer. Two individuals, sub-inspector Gopal Badane, accused of raping the doctor, and software engineer Prashant Bankar, accused of mental harassment, have been arrested.

‘Dirty Politics Has No Place in Maharashtra’

Sule condemned the alleged leak of the doctor’s call data records (CDR), calling it a “shameful attempt” to divert attention. “Why make selective details public? Let the investigation take its course. Whoever is guilty, regardless of position or influence, must be punished,” she stated.

‘Justice for Maharashtra’s Daughter’

Sule announced that MP Bajrang Sonawane would soon meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the matter. She appealed to Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde to act impartially and ensure justice without political interference.

“We stand with the family on humanitarian grounds,” she said, reaffirming her demand for an independent and transparent investigation.