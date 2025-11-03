Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near Naigaon; Case Registered Against Driver

32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near Naigaon; Case Registered Against Driver | Representational Image

Vasai: Accidents are becoming a frequent occurrence on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. Close on the heels of the incident in Pelhar where a father and son were killed in a truck collision, another serious accident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Naigaon Bapane. A truck hit a two-wheeler with such force that the rider died on the spot. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Dinesh Vishwakarma.

Victim Identified As Bhoidapada Resident

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, which passes through the Vasai-Virar area, has turned into a death trap due to increasing traffic and frequent accidents.

On Sunday afternoon around 1 pm, a speeding truck on the Mumbai-bound lane near Naigaon Bapane violently struck a two-wheeler.

The rider, Dinesh Vishwakarma, a resident of Bhoidapada, sustained fatal injuries and died instantly. He was heading towards Mumbai when the accident happened.

Truck Driver Flees, Police Register Case

Following the accident, the truck driver fled the scene. A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver at the Naigaon police station. The continuous occurrence of such accidents is a cause for serious concern among residents and authorities regarding highway safety.

