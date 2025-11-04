 Passenger Stop Shifted From Kalamboli Circle To Kamothe Flyover To Ease Traffic Congestion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPassenger Stop Shifted From Kalamboli Circle To Kamothe Flyover To Ease Traffic Congestion

Passenger Stop Shifted From Kalamboli Circle To Kamothe Flyover To Ease Traffic Congestion

The Kalamboli Circle junction is a crucial transit point connecting Western Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa, witnessing heavy vehicular flow throughout the year. Officials noted that the number of private vehicles in the area has far exceeded public transport, leading to frequent traffic violations and chaos.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:30 AM IST
article-image
A representative picture of traffic congestion | Sourced Photo

To tackle the growing traffic congestion at Kalamboli Circle on the Sion–Panvel Highway, authorities have shifted the passenger vehicle stop to the area near the Kamothe flyover. The decision comes after repeated complaints about private cars and buses halting near McDonald’s to pick up and drop off passengers, causing severe traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters.

Kalamboli Circle: A Crucial Transit Point

The Kalamboli Circle junction is a crucial transit point connecting Western Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa, witnessing heavy vehicular flow throughout the year. Officials noted that the number of private vehicles in the area has far exceeded public transport, leading to frequent traffic violations and chaos.

By relocating the stop, authorities aim to restore discipline and ensure smoother movement along the busy route.

FPJ Shorts
'Tough Harvest Ahead': Maharashtra Committee Faces ₹2.25 Lakh Crore Crop Loan Burden, Begins Work In Waiver Criteria
'Tough Harvest Ahead': Maharashtra Committee Faces ₹2.25 Lakh Crore Crop Loan Burden, Begins Work In Waiver Criteria
Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies
Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies
SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation
SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation
BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand
BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand

Traffic Police Supervision and Implementation

The change was implemented under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ajay Bhosale, with overall supervision by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Chaudhary.

To maintain order at the new location, the traffic department will deploy two volunteers to regulate the flow. The Mumbai Bus Owners Association has been instructed that buses must halt only at the designated Kamothe area, refrain from unnecessary honking, and move ahead immediately after passenger boarding.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro Line 4: MMRDA Successfully Installs 56-Metre Steel Span Over Bhandup–Sonapur...
article-image

Police have warned that strict action will be taken if buses are found stopping again near Kalamboli Colony.

Impact on Local Businesses

While the move is expected to ease congestion and bring relief to daily commuters, it has dealt a blow to local businesses. Around 40 to 50 small eateries, tea stalls, and vendors operating near Kalamboli Circle fear losing their livelihood due to the sharp drop in footfall since the relocation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tough Harvest Ahead': Maharashtra Committee Faces ₹2.25 Lakh Crore Crop Loan Burden, Begins Work...

'Tough Harvest Ahead': Maharashtra Committee Faces ₹2.25 Lakh Crore Crop Loan Burden, Begins Work...

Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies

Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies

SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation

SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation

BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand

BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand

Palghar News: Farmer In Wada Shocked After Receiving ₹2.30 Crop Insurance Payout

Palghar News: Farmer In Wada Shocked After Receiving ₹2.30 Crop Insurance Payout