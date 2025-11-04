Passenger Stop Shifted From Kalamboli Circle To Kamothe Flyover To Ease Traffic Congestion

A representative picture of traffic congestion | Sourced Photo

To tackle the growing traffic congestion at Kalamboli Circle on the Sion–Panvel Highway, authorities have shifted the passenger vehicle stop to the area near the Kamothe flyover. The decision comes after repeated complaints about private cars and buses halting near McDonald’s to pick up and drop off passengers, causing severe traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters.

Kalamboli Circle: A Crucial Transit Point

The Kalamboli Circle junction is a crucial transit point connecting Western Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa, witnessing heavy vehicular flow throughout the year. Officials noted that the number of private vehicles in the area has far exceeded public transport, leading to frequent traffic violations and chaos.

By relocating the stop, authorities aim to restore discipline and ensure smoother movement along the busy route.

Traffic Police Supervision and Implementation

The change was implemented under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ajay Bhosale, with overall supervision by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Chaudhary.

To maintain order at the new location, the traffic department will deploy two volunteers to regulate the flow. The Mumbai Bus Owners Association has been instructed that buses must halt only at the designated Kamothe area, refrain from unnecessary honking, and move ahead immediately after passenger boarding.

Police have warned that strict action will be taken if buses are found stopping again near Kalamboli Colony.

Impact on Local Businesses

While the move is expected to ease congestion and bring relief to daily commuters, it has dealt a blow to local businesses. Around 40 to 50 small eateries, tea stalls, and vendors operating near Kalamboli Circle fear losing their livelihood due to the sharp drop in footfall since the relocation.