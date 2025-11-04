Navi Mumbai News: New Haj House To Be Built At Kharghar, Marking Major Boost For Pilgrims

Haj pilgrimage | File Photo

In a significant development for Haj pilgrims, a new Haj House is set to be constructed at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

The project, spearheaded by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, marks a major milestone in the government’s efforts to modernize Haj infrastructure and enhance facilities for the minority community.

Top Ministry Officials Review Site Plans

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, last week visited the proposed site along with officials from the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

During the visit, Dr. Kumar is informed to have reviewed the layout and design plans for the upcoming facility and held detailed discussions on implementation schedule, connectivity, logistics, and technical aspects to ensure the new Haj House effectively serves the needs of pilgrims.

Meeting Focused on Haj 2026 Preparations

Prior to the site visit, Dr. Kumar chaired a review meeting in Mumbai with representatives from HCoI, CPWD, and the Government of Maharashtra.

The meeting focused on preparations for Haj 2026, including the structural audit and improvement work of the existing Haj House in Mumbai.

He emphasized seamless coordination between agencies to ensure a safe, efficient, and comfortable pilgrimage experience.

Progress Reviewed Under Minority Welfare Schemes

The meeting also reviewed progress under key minority welfare schemes — the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS).

Dr. Kumar underscored the need for timely implementation, optimal use of resources, and measurable outcomes that directly benefit minority communities.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusive Growth

The Ministry of Minority Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Haj operations infrastructure while advancing inclusive development and empowerment initiatives for minorities across India, as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.