Maharashtra News: FIR Registered After Flower Vendor's Suicide Following Harassment Allegations In Sindhudurg

Following directions from the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, the Sindhudurg police have registered an FIR against a group of individuals for allegedly abetting the suicide of 38-year-old flower vendor Aftab Sheikh in Banda town near the Goa border. The incident occurred on October 29 and has sparked tension in the locality.

Video Alleges Harassment

Sheikh was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence. His family later discovered a video in which he accused fellow shopkeepers of harassment. The family alleged that despite sharing the video evidence, the police initially ignored their complaints.

Acting on a letter from Wasim Khwajabhai Burhan, a member of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, the Banda police registered a case on Monday. Burhan noted that the video suggests Sheikh was tortured and threatened, which may have driven him to suicide.

Dispute Over ‘Blessed Water’

According to the FIR filed by Abdul Razak Kamaruddin Sheikh, Aftab’s brother, the trouble began on May 5, when a maulana passing by their shop offered river water to Aftab after blowing blessings into the bottle. Nearby shopkeepers allegedly misunderstood the act, claiming that the blessed water was sprinkled on flowers and garlands meant for sale.

“Sheikh was unwell that morning. The maulana only offered water to drink, but our neighbours accused us of sprinkling it on the garlands,” the complaint states.

Shop Closure and Community Pressure

The family alleged that they were pressured to shut down their flower shop until the gram panchayat decided on the issue. Despite multiple applications to reopen, the requests were ignored. Later, they were reportedly barred from selling garlands and told to stock only coconuts, a less profitable product.

On October 29, Aftab was found hanging in his room. He was rushed to a government hospital in Banda and later to a medical facility in Bamboli, Goa, where he was declared dead.

FIR Registered Under BNS 2023

Police have registered a case under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (shared intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Burhan said the video clearly indicates that Aftab was being prevented from doing business, leading to his distress. “Despite a prior complaint, no case was filed until the Commission’s intervention,” he added.