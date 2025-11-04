 Maharashtra News: FIR Registered After Flower Vendor’s Suicide Following Harassment Allegations In Sindhudurg
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: FIR Registered After Flower Vendor’s Suicide Following Harassment Allegations In Sindhudurg

Maharashtra News: FIR Registered After Flower Vendor’s Suicide Following Harassment Allegations In Sindhudurg

Sheikh was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence. His family later discovered a video in which he accused fellow shopkeepers of harassment. The family alleged that despite sharing the video evidence, the police initially ignored their complaints.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:27 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra News: FIR Registered After Flower Vendor’s Suicide Following Harassment Allegations In Sindhudurg |

Following directions from the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, the Sindhudurg police have registered an FIR against a group of individuals for allegedly abetting the suicide of 38-year-old flower vendor Aftab Sheikh in Banda town near the Goa border. The incident occurred on October 29 and has sparked tension in the locality.

Video Alleges Harassment

Sheikh was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence. His family later discovered a video in which he accused fellow shopkeepers of harassment. The family alleged that despite sharing the video evidence, the police initially ignored their complaints.

Acting on a letter from Wasim Khwajabhai Burhan, a member of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, the Banda police registered a case on Monday. Burhan noted that the video suggests Sheikh was tortured and threatened, which may have driven him to suicide.

FPJ Shorts
'Tough Harvest Ahead': Maharashtra Committee Faces ₹2.25 Lakh Crore Crop Loan Burden, Begins Work In Waiver Criteria
'Tough Harvest Ahead': Maharashtra Committee Faces ₹2.25 Lakh Crore Crop Loan Burden, Begins Work In Waiver Criteria
Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies
Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies
SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation
SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation
BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand
BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand

Dispute Over ‘Blessed Water’

According to the FIR filed by Abdul Razak Kamaruddin Sheikh, Aftab’s brother, the trouble began on May 5, when a maulana passing by their shop offered river water to Aftab after blowing blessings into the bottle. Nearby shopkeepers allegedly misunderstood the act, claiming that the blessed water was sprinkled on flowers and garlands meant for sale.

“Sheikh was unwell that morning. The maulana only offered water to drink, but our neighbours accused us of sprinkling it on the garlands,” the complaint states.

Shop Closure and Community Pressure

The family alleged that they were pressured to shut down their flower shop until the gram panchayat decided on the issue. Despite multiple applications to reopen, the requests were ignored. Later, they were reportedly barred from selling garlands and told to stock only coconuts, a less profitable product.

On October 29, Aftab was found hanging in his room. He was rushed to a government hospital in Banda and later to a medical facility in Bamboli, Goa, where he was declared dead.

Read Also
Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...
article-image

FIR Registered Under BNS 2023

Police have registered a case under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (shared intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
Burhan said the video clearly indicates that Aftab was being prevented from doing business, leading to his distress. “Despite a prior complaint, no case was filed until the Commission’s intervention,” he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tough Harvest Ahead': Maharashtra Committee Faces ₹2.25 Lakh Crore Crop Loan Burden, Begins Work...

'Tough Harvest Ahead': Maharashtra Committee Faces ₹2.25 Lakh Crore Crop Loan Burden, Begins Work...

Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies

Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies

SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation

SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation

BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand

BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand

Palghar News: Farmer In Wada Shocked After Receiving ₹2.30 Crop Insurance Payout

Palghar News: Farmer In Wada Shocked After Receiving ₹2.30 Crop Insurance Payout