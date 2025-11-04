Navi Mumbai’s Sanvi Shinde Wins Triple Silver at Asian Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships

In a remarkable achievement that has brought immense pride to India, young gymnast Sanvi Vivek Shinde from Nerul, Navi Mumbai, clinched three silver medals at the 14th Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championships, held in Goa from October 31 to November 2, 2025.

Triple Silver for India

Representing India in the mixed pair category with her partner Aditya Dighe, Sanvi bagged silver medals in all three events Balance Routine, Dynamic Routine, and Combined Routine delivering a stellar all-round performance.

The championship featured participants from eight Asian nations, including gymnastics powerhouses like Kazakhstan, DPR Korea, Hong Kong China, and Uzbekistan.

From Chembur to the Asian Stage

Sanvi was among the 19 students selected from Shree Narayan Acharya Vidyaniketan, Chembur, to represent India at the continental event.

“I am super delighted and humbly thankful for this incredible experience. Standing on the podium and seeing the Indian flag rise was a dream come true. This achievement belongs to everyone who believed in me,” Sanvi said, beaming with joy after her victory.

An Athlete Shaped by Discipline and Dedication

Earlier this year, Sanvi had swept the National Championships in Uttarakhand (August 2024), winning gold in all three categories. Her consistent performance secured her a spot in Team India’s preparatory camps in Nagpur and Goa, setting the stage for her Asian debut.

Her father and mentor, Vivek Shinde, a former national gymnastics champion, expressed immense pride in his daughter’s success. “This moment is the result of years of discipline and hard work. Seeing her shine on such a prestigious platform is deeply fulfilling,” he said.

Mentors and Coaches Laud the Feat

Mandar Mhatre, Sanvi’s mentor at Nerul Gymkhana and an International Jury member at the event, said it was a privilege to witness her journey from a budding talent to an Asian medalist. “Her passion and perseverance are truly inspiring,” he noted.

Rahul Sasane, Coach of the Indian team, praised Team India’s overall performance, calling Sanvi’s triple silver a standout achievement reflecting the rising depth of acrobatic gymnastics in India.

Vikas Shetty, General Secretary of Nerul Gymkhana, also congratulated Sanvi, saying, “It’s a proud moment for India and for the entire Nerul Gymkhana family. Sanvi’s dedication and discipline are an inspiration to every young sportsperson.”