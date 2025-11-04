 Mumbai Crime: Youth Murdered Over Food Parcel Dispute In Sakinaka; 4 Accused Identified, Search Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Youth Murdered Over Food Parcel Dispute In Sakinaka; 4 Accused Identified, Search Underway

Mumbai Crime: Youth Murdered Over Food Parcel Dispute In Sakinaka; 4 Accused Identified, Search Underway

The Sakinaka police have registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt to trace the four identified accused, who are currently absconding. A Mumbai Police official informed that the investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and motive behind the crime.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Youth Murdered Over Food Parcel Dispute In Sakinaka; 4 Accused Identified, Search Underway | Representative Image

Mumbai: Four men allegedly attacked and killed a youth identified as Javed Khan in the Muslim Society area of Jarimari in Sakinaka after a dispute over a food parcel turned fatal. According to the police, the altercation escalated quickly, leading to Khan’s death at the spot.

The Sakinaka police have registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt to trace the four identified accused, who are currently absconding. A Mumbai Police official told IANS that the investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and motive behind the crime.

This shocking case from Sakinaka comes amid another disturbing crime reported recently from Mumbai’s KEM Hospital, where a 26-year-old doctor was stabbed in an alleged attack linked to a love affair.

Doctor Stabbed In KEM Hospital Over Love Affair

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Man 'Exposes Private Part & Masturbates' In Front Of Woman Taking Morning Walk; Prompts Search Investigation
Bengaluru Man 'Exposes Private Part & Masturbates' In Front Of Woman Taking Morning Walk; Prompts Search Investigation
CBSE Hikes Board Exam Fees For Class 10 And 12 From 2026 Session; Check New Rates & Schedule
CBSE Hikes Board Exam Fees For Class 10 And 12 From 2026 Session; Check New Rates & Schedule
GATE 2026: Correction Window Last Date Extended Till November 10; Details Here
GATE 2026: Correction Window Last Date Extended Till November 10; Details Here
SpiceJet Announces Appointment Of Former IndiGo Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar As Executive Director From November 3
SpiceJet Announces Appointment Of Former IndiGo Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar As Executive Director From November 3

The victim, identified as Dr Vishal Harindra Yadav, is a house officer in the cardiovascular and thoracic surgery department at KEM Hospital. According to police reports, Dr Yadav, who completed his MBBS in Russia in 2023, had developed a romantic relationship with a 23-year-old female perfusionist working at the same hospital.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Doctor Stabbed Inside KEM Hospital Over Suspected Love Affair; 3 Arrested
article-image

Details On The Stabbing Incident

The relationship reportedly angered the woman’s family, leading to a violent confrontation. On October 29, around 10:30 am, Dr Yadav was approached outside Ward No. 31 by the woman’s brother, Farid Khan, and his friends, college students Nabil Imam Shaikh and Alishan Hashmi. The trio allegedly pressured him to accompany them to their residence to settle the matter. When he refused, they took him near a Hanuman temple close to the hospital and continued threatening him.

The situation turned violent when Farid allegedly pulled out a knife, shouting threats before stabbing Dr Yadav on his back and arm. The attackers then fled the scene. The injured doctor was immediately admitted for treatment and is now in stable condition.

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case of attempted murder against all three accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. All have been arrested and further investigation is ongoing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Guide: Craving Italian Cuisine? Check Out City's BEST Eateries Serving Authentic Dishes

Mumbai Guide: Craving Italian Cuisine? Check Out City's BEST Eateries Serving Authentic Dishes

BMC Elections 2025: Maharashtra Local Body Poll Schedule Expected Today

BMC Elections 2025: Maharashtra Local Body Poll Schedule Expected Today

Mumbai Crime: Youth Murdered Over Food Parcel Dispute In Sakinaka; 4 Accused Identified, Search...

Mumbai Crime: Youth Murdered Over Food Parcel Dispute In Sakinaka; 4 Accused Identified, Search...

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹87 Lakh In Foreign Currency From Dubai Passenger - Video

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹87 Lakh In Foreign Currency From Dubai Passenger - Video

Thane News: Three Travel Agents Booked For Duping Mumbra Man Of ₹20 Lakh In Hajj Scam

Thane News: Three Travel Agents Booked For Duping Mumbra Man Of ₹20 Lakh In Hajj Scam