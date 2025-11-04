Mumbai Crime: Youth Murdered Over Food Parcel Dispute In Sakinaka; 4 Accused Identified, Search Underway | Representative Image

Mumbai: Four men allegedly attacked and killed a youth identified as Javed Khan in the Muslim Society area of Jarimari in Sakinaka after a dispute over a food parcel turned fatal. According to the police, the altercation escalated quickly, leading to Khan’s death at the spot.

The Sakinaka police have registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt to trace the four identified accused, who are currently absconding. A Mumbai Police official told IANS that the investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and motive behind the crime.

#BREAKING 4 men allegedly killed a youth in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area following a dispute over a food parcel. The deceased has been identified as Javed Khan. The incident occurred in Muslim Society, Jarimari, Sakinaka. A murder case has been registered at the Sakinaka police… pic.twitter.com/be7xoyFoGe — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2025

This shocking case from Sakinaka comes amid another disturbing crime reported recently from Mumbai’s KEM Hospital, where a 26-year-old doctor was stabbed in an alleged attack linked to a love affair.

Doctor Stabbed In KEM Hospital Over Love Affair

The victim, identified as Dr Vishal Harindra Yadav, is a house officer in the cardiovascular and thoracic surgery department at KEM Hospital. According to police reports, Dr Yadav, who completed his MBBS in Russia in 2023, had developed a romantic relationship with a 23-year-old female perfusionist working at the same hospital.

Details On The Stabbing Incident

The relationship reportedly angered the woman’s family, leading to a violent confrontation. On October 29, around 10:30 am, Dr Yadav was approached outside Ward No. 31 by the woman’s brother, Farid Khan, and his friends, college students Nabil Imam Shaikh and Alishan Hashmi. The trio allegedly pressured him to accompany them to their residence to settle the matter. When he refused, they took him near a Hanuman temple close to the hospital and continued threatening him.

The situation turned violent when Farid allegedly pulled out a knife, shouting threats before stabbing Dr Yadav on his back and arm. The attackers then fled the scene. The injured doctor was immediately admitted for treatment and is now in stable condition.

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case of attempted murder against all three accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. All have been arrested and further investigation is ongoing.

