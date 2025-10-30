Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Doctor Stabbed Inside KEM Hospital Over Suspected Love Affair; 3 Arrested

Three arrested for stabbing a doctor at KEM Hospital over a suspected love affair | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident at KEM Hospital, Parel, a 26-year-old doctor was allegedly attacked with a knife over a suspected love affair with a 23-year-old female colleague.

The Bhoiwada police have registered an attempt to murder case against three individuals: 19-year-old Farid Khan, a security guard, and college students Nabil Imam Shaikh and Alishan Hashmi. All three are currently in police custody.

Victim Identified As Dr Vishal Yadav

According to the FIR, the victim, Dr. Vishal Harindra Yadav, 26, resides with his family at Achole Cross Road, Nalasopara (East). After completing his MBBS in Russia in 2023, he joined KEM Hospital's cardiovascular and thorasic surgery department as a house officer in August 2025.

Relationship With Female Colleague

During the course of work, he became acquainted with a 23-year-old female perfusionist. Frequent work interactions led to friendship and later, according to the FIR, a romantic relationship developed between them. Dr. Yadav told police that he had been in a relationship for the past three weeks, communicating regularly via phone, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Attack Linked To Love Affair

The relationship allegedly came to the attention of the woman's family, leading to the attack. On October 29, around 10:30 a.m., Dr. Yadav was on duty outside Ward No. 31 when the woman’s brother, Farid Khan, accompanied by his friends Nabil and Alishan, confronted him.

Doctor Stabbed Near Hospital Premises

Upon confirming Dr. Yadav's identity, Farid allegedly engaged him in a conversation, suggesting they wanted to "sort out the matter" and asked him to accompany them to their house in Sewri.

When Dr. Yadav refused and insisted on speaking with the woman first, the trio led him to the Hanuman temple close to the hospital, continuing to put pressure on him to come with them. When he refused again declined, an argument broke out.

Farid and his accomplices allegedly began abusing and assaulting him before Farid pulled out a knife, shouting, "We are very bad; we won't spare you today, we will kill you." Farid then allegedly stabbed Dr. Yadav on the back and the upper part of his left arm before fleeing with his accomplices.

Police Register Attempt To Murder Case

Following the attack, the Bhoiwada police rushed to the scene and promptly moved the injured doctor to KEM Hospital for treatment. Based on Dr. Yadav's complaint, the police have registered a case against all three accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act.

All three accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing, an official said.

