Thane News: Three Travel Agents Booked For Duping Mumbra Man Of ₹20 Lakh In Hajj Scam

Thane: The Thane Police have registered a case against three owners of a travel agency in Thane for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 20 lakh after failing to arrange a promised Hajj pilgrimage for him and his family. The accused were operating their agency from Amrut Nagar in Mumbra, officials said on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old complainant, a resident of Mumbra, filed a police complaint on Sunday. According to police, the alleged fraud took place between 2018 and 2019, when the victim booked a Hajj tour for himself and his family through the agency. He paid a total of Rs 20,15,000 to the accused, believing they would handle all arrangements for the pilgrimage.

However, despite repeated assurances, the agency failed to make the required travel arrangements and did not return the money. The police said that the reason behind the delay in complaining was not mentioned by the victim, according to report by Financial Express.

An official from the Mumbra police station confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the three accused under sections 420 for cheating, 406 for criminal breach of trust, and 34 for common intention of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation into the case is underway, and the police are verifying financial records and related documents provided by the complainant.

Incidents like these have caused concern among residents who rely on private travel agencies for religious tours. Police officials have urged citizens to verify the credibility and official registration of such agencies before making large payments.

