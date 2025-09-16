 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 16 Written Update: Mihir Gets Angry At Tulsi After She Secretly Meets Ajay
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 16 Written Update: Mihir Gets Angry At Tulsi After She Secretly Meets Ajay

Tulsi meets Ajay to hear his side of the story after Pari leaves his house and comes to stay at Shantiniketan. Ajay tries hard to convince Tulsi that both he and his family are right, but Tulsi refuses to believe him.

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
article-image

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Tulsi's attempt to understand Ajay's side of the story backfires, leaving her at odds with Mihir and Pari. While Ajay struggles to justify himself, Tulsi's refusal to believe him leads to tensions at Shantiniketan, where Mihir lashes out at her and Pari questions Tulsi's intentions.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 16 Written Update:

Tulsi meets Ajay to hear his side of the story after Pari leaves his house and comes to stay at Shantiniketan. Ajay tries hard to convince Tulsi that both he and his family are right, but Tulsi refuses to believe him. Tulsi storms out in anger.

article-image

Tulsi returns home to find Mihir sitting angrily. He lashes out at her for meeting Ajay. Pari, in tears, also questions Tulsi about why she met him. Mihir feels Tulsi is trying to prove Pari wrong. Pari, however, is relieved, believing Ajay is gone from her life permanently, as she trusts Mihir will listen only to her and no one else.

Pari tells Mihir that she wishes she had remained a child forever. She says that growing up has made her feel unsafe and constantly stressed. Mihir comforts her, assuring her that nothing wrong can happen as long as he is around.

Later, when Mihir needs to deliver some important papers to the office, Pari offers to take them instead, saying she wants to help him and that stepping out of the house will make her feel better.

At the office, Angad's health deteriorates as he develops a high fever. Vrinda notices and tells him to take medicine, but he insists it's just work and stress. Ignoring his excuses, Vrinda forcefully gives him the medicine.

Angad thanks Vrinda for taking care of him.

Vrinda recognises Pari when she goes to the office with the papers. In the previous episode, it was shown that Vrinda had already seen Pari during a video call while Ranvijay was talking to her, and that's why she recognised her.

Towards the end of the episode, Tulsi assures Pari that she is always with her no matter what.

