 Dhanashree Verma Reacts To Aahana Kumra's 'Played All The Boys' Remark On Rise And Fall, Gets Emotional: 'What Actual Nonsense?' - VIDEO
Dhanashree Verma Reacts To Aahana Kumra's 'Played All The Boys' Remark On Rise And Fall, Gets Emotional: 'What Actual Nonsense?' - VIDEO

Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, broke down on Rise and Fall after Aahana Kumra questioned her character, remarking to Akriti Negi that Dhanashree 'played all the boys.' Explaining her nomination against Aahana, she said, "I am coming from a space of disappointment." Later, lashing out, Dhanashree added, "What actual nonsense. It takes a lot to come back in life."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently seen on the reality show Rise and Fall, broke down during one of the episodes after hearing Aahana Kumra question her character. Earlier, Aahana had commented to Akriti Negi that Dhanashree 'played all the boys,' which Verma found out about, prompting her to express her disappointment toward Aahana.

Dhanashree Verma Reacts To Aahana Kumra's 'Played All The Boys' Remark

Dhanashree, who had voted against Aahana for nominations, explained her reason and said, "I am coming from a space of disappointment. Jab Aahana penthouse mein thi, mujhe pata chala ki unhone mere bare mein ek cheez boli, jo mujhe bohot buri lagi. Us din main bohot ro bhi rahi thi. Maine aaj tak kisi ke bare mein kuch nahi bola; I have just played a game. Maine kabhi apni personal life share nahi ki, aur maine kabhi kisi se baat nahi ki."

Dhanashree Verma Expresses Disappointment

Further, Dhanashree got emotional while sharing that her co-contestants often tell her she gets influenced easily, which she denied, clarifying that she only considers Arbaz Patel and Pawan Singh as her true friends in the house. She also added that she does not like the environment on the show, as many contestants have entered with preconceived perceptions in their minds.

Verma said, "Mujhe bohot bura laga, aur ab mein Aahana par trust nahi kar paungi."

Dhanashree lashed out, saying, "I can't do this show. What is this? What actual nonsense. It takes a lot to come back in life."

Meanwhile, recently Pawan Singh exited the reality show mid-way to fulfill his commitments to the nation and the upcoming elections.

