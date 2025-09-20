Dhanashree Verma Gets Emotional As Pawan Singh EXITS Rise And Fall, Promises To Fulfill His Wish: 'Ek Din Main Saree Zarur Pehenungi'

Photo Via YouTube

Bhojpuri superstar and politician Pawan Singh has exited the reality show Rise And Fall just two weeks after its premiere, leaving contestants—including his close friends Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Akriti Negi—shocked. Hailed as the 'TRP king,' he quit mid-way to fulfill his commitments to the nation and the upcoming elections.

Dhanashree Verma Gets Emotional As Pawan Singh Exits Rise And Fall

Dhanashree, who shared a close bond with Pawan, promised to fulfill his wish of seeing her wear a saree on the show. Getting emotional, she told him, "Pawan ji, aap ghar mein sabke saath bahut izzat se baat karte the. Aap ghar ka mahaul accha banakar rakhte the. Hum aapko miss karenge. Aap sirf do hafte hamare saath rahe, lekin aapne sabit kar diya ki mushkil game ko dil se khela ja sakta hai. Pawan ji, ab meri tareef kaun karega? Jaisi aapki ichchha thi, ek din main saree zaroor pehnungi."

Before exiting Rise And Fall, Pawan adressed his fellow contestants and said, "Saare bhai, mere saare saathi dil ke kareeb hain. Aap bahut acche hain, sir. Yeh game hai yaar, game chal raha hai. Phir bahar milenge toh haath toh milayenge, gale bhi lagayenge, baitheinge, khayenge, enjoy karenge, ghoomenge. Jo bhi hua, jaise bhi hua, agar insaan ek doosre ke liye haath badha de toh usse koi chhota ya bada nahi ho jaata."

Further, he added, He signed off saying, "Jab bhi yaad karo main aa jaaunga."

Pawan Singh On Dhanashree Verma Wearing Saree

It all started when Pawan playfully asked Dhanashree to wear a bindi on her forehead, to which she jokingly replied about wearing one. In one of the episodes, Pawan looked at the camera and asked the makers to send her bindis in different colours.

To this, Dhanashree said she would need Indian outfits to go along with the bindi. Pawan then remarked, "Mujhe aise feel ho raha hai ki inke shareer pe saree bohot acchi jamegi. Agar aapko nahi jamm raha toh payment mein karwa dunga."