 Dhanashree Verma REACTS To Cheating Rumours, Says Yuzvendra Chahal Was 'Scared' She'd Expose Truth About Their Marriage—VIDEO
Dhanashree Verma reacted to rumours that she had cheated on ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, calling them 'negative PR.' Married in December 2020, they divorced by mutual consent in February 2025. On Rise And Fall, she told co-contestant Arbaz Patel, "Unko darr hai na ke main muh na khol do."

Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Dhanashree Verma, currently a contestant on the reality show Rise And Fall, reacted to claims that she had cheated on her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra, which allegedly led to their divorce, calling them 'negative PR.' Dhanashree, who married Yuzvendra in December 2020, had their divorce granted by mutual consent in February 2025.

In one of the episodes, her co-contestant Arbaz Patel mentioned that he had heard rumours suggesting she might have cheated on Chahal. Reacting to this, Dhanashree said, "Woh toh failayenge na, faltu baat. Unko darr hai na ke main munh na khol do toh dabayenge na. Main bata doongi na ek-ek baat, aapko yeh show peanuts lagega."

(They will spread such rubbish things about me. He is scared that I will open my mouth, and all of this is being done to shut me up. If I tell you the true details of what happened, this show will seem like peanuts to you).

Check out the video:

Further, Arbaz shared that he knows Yuzvendra's currently girlfriend, hinting at RJ Mahvash. However, Dhanashree chose not to comment on this and said, "Yeh sab jo divorce ki baatein chal rahi hain, vo bilkul hi banai gayi cheezein hain. Maine usko already peeche chhod diya hai."

(This entire chatter and gossip about my divorce is all made up. I have left behind this chapter of my life.)

Earlier, speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit on the show, Dhanashree said, "Sabke haath mein apni izzat hoti hai. When you are in a marriage, and when you are responsible, you also have to keep the other person’s respect in your hands. Ja kar mein bhi disrespect kar sakti thi? I don’t have the right to say things as a woman?"

Dhanashree added, "Why put somebody else down to clean your image? No matter how much negative PR you do about me, no matter how much you go and say about me, that is not going to help you. You are just wasting your time. Image kyu clean karni hai, koi kuch bol hi nahi raha hai."

