 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 25: Gayatri Tells Pari About Mandira, Mihir Once Again Leaves The House
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 is becoming very dramatic day by day. In today's episode, Gayatri tells Pari about Mandira and Mihir's affair. Mihir comes home, but he once again has a fight with Tulsi and leaves the house. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 25: In today's episode of KSBKBT, we got to see that Hemant tells Tulsi that whatever she did was wrong. Later, Angad starts shouting at Tulsi, but Hrithik supports her and says that Pari can be wrong, and he supports Tulsi.

Angad is angry with Vrinda and goes to her chawl. There, he shouts at her and creates a scene. Suhas comes to save Vrinda and her family. Later, Ranvijay comes and tells Angad that he will speak the truth. Angad takes Ranvijay to Shanti Niketan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Hemant come to the office to take Mihir home. Noina tells Mihir that whatever he decides she will support him.

At Shanti Niketan, Gayatri and Pari are having a conversation, and the latter, by mistake, reveals Noina's feelings for Mihir to the former. Pari also makes Gayatri listen to Vikram's voice note. Later, Gayatri tells Pari about Mandira and Mihir's affair and reveals that Karan is actually Mandira's son. Pari gets shocked as Mandira is her bua.

Angad and Ranvijay come to Shanti Niketan, and the latter lies that after marriage, he and Pari were never in touch. But Tulsi says that he is lying. Mihir comes home and shouts at Tulsi and says that she is the one who is lying.

Mihir and Tulsi have a fight, and the former once again decides to leave the house. Tulsi tells Gayatri that Pari has broken her wedding, and now, because of Pari, her marriage will also be broken. Tulsi and the whole family try to stop Mohir, but he once again leaves the house.

In the preview of tomorrow's episode, we get to see that Tulsi says that Mihir will come home soon. Later, she goes to the office and sees that Mihir and Noina are sitting together for a pooja. So, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.

