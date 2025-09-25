 Diljit Dosanjh Bags Best Actor Nomination At International Emmy Awards 2025 For Amar Singh Chamkila
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDiljit Dosanjh Bags Best Actor Nomination At International Emmy Awards 2025 For Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh Bags Best Actor Nomination At International Emmy Awards 2025 For Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh's songs are famous worldwide, but clearly, he has also left a mark internationally as an actor. Diljit has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category at the International Emmy Awards 2025 for his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila. Not just Diljit, but the movie has also been nominated for the Best TV Movie / Mini Series category.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image

Diljit Dosanjh's songs are famous worldwide, but clearly, he has also left a mark internationally as an actor. Diljit has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category at the International Emmy Awards 2025 for his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila. Not just Diljit, but the movie has also been nominated for the Best TV Movie / Mini Series category.

The actor-singer took to Instagram to inform his fans about it, and he wrote, "It's all because of Imtiaz Ali sir." Check out the post below...

Apart from Diljit, the other actors nominated in the category are David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (Yo, Adicto), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude).

Read Also
'Punjab Is Wounded, Not Defeated': Diljit Dosanjh Extends Support For Floods Victims, Shares...
article-image

Parineeti Chopra, who also played the lead role in the movie, posted on her Instagram story, "WooHoooo! Proud of my team Chamkila!" Check out her post below...

FPJ Shorts
EAM S Jaishankar Slams Double Standards At UNGA, Calls For Stronger Global Cooperation Amid Trump’s Russian Oil Threat - VIDEO
EAM S Jaishankar Slams Double Standards At UNGA, Calls For Stronger Global Cooperation Amid Trump’s Russian Oil Threat - VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: Semi-Nude Body Of 40-Year-Old Woman Found Near Malad's Malvani Church, Murder Suspected
Mumbai Crime: Semi-Nude Body Of 40-Year-Old Woman Found Near Malad's Malvani Church, Murder Suspected
World Lung Day 2025: 1 In 5 Govandi Residents Need Urgent Medical Care, AI Screening Reveals
World Lung Day 2025: 1 In 5 Govandi Residents Need Urgent Medical Care, AI Screening Reveals
Mumbai Fraud: Bangur Nagar Police Arrest 47-Year-Old Bengali Film Producer For Allegedly Cheating Actress & Husband Of ₹1.58 Crore
Mumbai Fraud: Bangur Nagar Police Arrest 47-Year-Old Bengali Film Producer For Allegedly Cheating Actress & Husband Of ₹1.58 Crore

Amar Singh Chamkila was released on Netflix last year. The Imtiaz Ali directorial was a biopic on singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur, who were shot dead in 1988. The movie had received positive reviews from critics, and the performances were also praised a lot.

The music of the film was composed by AR Rahman, and all the songs of the movie became chartbusters. Earlier, for Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit had won Best Actor in a Web Original Film at the Filmfare OTT awards.

Read Also
Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS SILENCE On 'Anti-National' Tag, Calls Out Ind-Pak Match Post Pahalgam Attack...
article-image

Now, the nomination at the Emmys is surely a big thing for Diljit and the makers of the film. The award ceremony is going to take place on November 24, 2025. So, let's wait and watch whether the actor or the film will win the Emmys or not.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh Bags Best Actor Nomination At International Emmy Awards 2025 For Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh Bags Best Actor Nomination At International Emmy Awards 2025 For Amar Singh Chamkila

Nagarjuna Is 'Grateful' To Delhi High Court For Protecting His Personality Rights

Nagarjuna Is 'Grateful' To Delhi High Court For Protecting His Personality Rights

'Drug Problem Is Deep, Not Something To Be Made Fun Of': Did Sameer Wankhede's Wife Take A Dig At...

'Drug Problem Is Deep, Not Something To Be Made Fun Of': Did Sameer Wankhede's Wife Take A Dig At...

Birthday Special: Know These Interesting Facts About Archana Puran Singh

Birthday Special: Know These Interesting Facts About Archana Puran Singh

OG Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Is Heading For A HUGE Number

OG Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Is Heading For A HUGE Number