Nagarjuna Is 'Grateful' To Delhi High Court For Protecting His Personality Rights

There's a new trend that has started in the Indian film industry. Actors are opting to protect their personality rights legally. After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar, Telugu star Nagarjuna approached the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights. On Thursday, he took to X (Twitter) to thank the court for the same.

The Brahmastra actor tweeted, "Grateful to the Hon’ble Delhi High Court for protecting my personality rights in today’s digital age. The vital legal strategy and arguments were led by Senior Counsel Mr. Vaibhav Gaggar, and Mr. Pravin Anand alongwith Ms. Vaishali, Mr. Somdev, and Mr. Vibhav. Thank you for standing by me. (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Grateful to the Hon’ble Delhi High Court for protecting my personality rights in today’s digital age.



The vital legal strategy and arguments were led by Senior Counsel Mr. Vaibhav Gaggar, and Mr. Pravin Anand alongwith Ms. Vaishali, Mr. Somdev, and Mr. Vibhav.



Thank you for… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 25, 2025

Interestingly, Nagarjuna is the first actor to speak about it on social media.

According to Bar And Bench, the Telugu star had approached the court for the protection of his personality rights as it was being violated through the unauthorised use of his pictures in content uploaded on social media, as well as in merchandise.

Apart from Aishwarya, Abhishek, Karan, and Nagarjuna, many other celebs like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and others have protected their personality rights. We wonder if many more actors will follow in their footsteps.

Nagarjuna Upcoming Movies

This year, Nagarjuna was seen in two movies, Kuberaa and Coolie. While the former failed to create a good buzz, the latter did reasonably well at the box office.

The actor has a film titled King 100 lined up, which is going to be his 100th movie. It will be directed by Ra Karthik. Reportedly, the film will release in 2026.