 'Drug Problem Is Deep, Not Something To Be Made Fun Of': Did Sameer Wankhede's Wife Take A Dig At Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood?
'Drug Problem Is Deep, Not Something To Be Made Fun Of': Did Sameer Wankhede's Wife Take A Dig At Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood?

Sameer Wankhede has filed a Rs. 2 crore defamation suit against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, claiming that The Ba***ds Of Bollywood contains false and defamatory content. An Instagram post of Wankhede's wife, Kranti Redkar, has gone viral, which was shared two days after the release of the show. She had shared, "Drug problem is deep, it's not something to be made fun of or laughed at."

Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Sameer Wankhede / Kranti Redkar / Aryan Khan

Sameer Wankhede has filed a Rs. 2 crore defamation suit against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, claiming that The Ba***ds Of Bollywood contains false and defamatory content. An Instagram post of Wankhede's wife and actress, Kranti Redkar, has gone viral, which she had shared two days after the release of the show.

Kranti had shared a video of her husband in which he was speaking about drug abuse among youngsters. She captioned the video as, "Drug problem is deep, it's not something to be made fun of or laughed at. Hope people realise the seriousness of this problem before it's too late (sic)."

"Keep up the good work @swankhede.irs , your contribution to the society is profound . And we are all very proud of you . You could spend weekends having fun , going for vacations, but you choose to conduct Antidrugs awareness lectures and programs. Talking to the youth , shaping their young minds . We all stand by you and your movement (sic)," she further wrote.

article-image

While she didn't mention anyone's name in the caption, we wonder if it was a dig at Aryan Khan's show.

article-image

Sameer Wankhede Vs The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

For the uninitiated, in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, there's a scene, where an officer comes to a party and sees a guy smoking a joint. But when he comes to know that the guy is not from Bollywood, he gets irritated. Later, the officer sees another guy who is just standing there and drinking, but he is not involved in drugs. However, he is arrested because he is from Bollywood.

As soon as the show started streaming on Netflix, the scene had gone viral, and netizens started posting it, claiming that it is a dig at Sameer Wankhede, who had arrested Aryan in an alleged drug case.

