'Peeche Ho Jao': Kajol, Nysa Devgan Get Annoyed As Paps Block Tanuja's Way In Mumbai - VIDEO

Actress Kajol, who is busy with the promotions of The Trial Season 2, was spotted in Mumbai with her daughter Nysa Devgan and mother, veteran actress Tanuja. Several photos of the trio have been doing the rounds on social media. However, one of the videos captures Kajol and Nysa getting annoyed as paps blocked their way.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Kajol can be seen holding Tanuja’s hand and guiding her towards the car, while Nysa held her other hand. As they stepped out, several photographers crowded near the car, blocking their way. Kajol and Nysa were then heard telling them to move back.

"Thoda sa peeche karo, peeche ho jao please," Kajol is heard saying in the video. Nysa also requested the paps to move aside.

All three of them were spotted wearing white outfits. They did not wait to pose for the paps and soon after leaving the building, they left in the car.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is currently seen in the second season of JioHotstar's The Trial. She was also seen in Sarzameen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The actress will next be seen as a host of the chat show Two Much, along with actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. Going by its trailer, the show promises an unlimited dose of entertainment, unfiltered moments, laughter, and surprises with some of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars.

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others.

The show is all set to stream on Prime Video from September 25.