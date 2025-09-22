 'Peeche Ho Jao': Kajol, Nysa Devgan Get Annoyed As Paps Block Tanuja's Way In Mumbai - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Peeche Ho Jao': Kajol, Nysa Devgan Get Annoyed As Paps Block Tanuja's Way In Mumbai - VIDEO

'Peeche Ho Jao': Kajol, Nysa Devgan Get Annoyed As Paps Block Tanuja's Way In Mumbai - VIDEO

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Kajol can be seen holding Tanuja's hand and guiding her towards the car, while Nysa held her other hand. As they stepped out, several photographers crowded near the car, blocking their way. Kajol and Nysa were then heard telling them to move back. "Thoda sa peeche karo, peeche ho jao," Kajol is heard saying in the video. Nysa also requested the paps to move aside

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kajol, who is busy with the promotions of The Trial Season 2, was spotted in Mumbai with her daughter Nysa Devgan and mother, veteran actress Tanuja. Several photos of the trio have been doing the rounds on social media. However, one of the videos captures Kajol and Nysa getting annoyed as paps blocked their way.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Kajol can be seen holding Tanuja’s hand and guiding her towards the car, while Nysa held her other hand. As they stepped out, several photographers crowded near the car, blocking their way. Kajol and Nysa were then heard telling them to move back.

"Thoda sa peeche karo, peeche ho jao please," Kajol is heard saying in the video. Nysa also requested the paps to move aside.

All three of them were spotted wearing white outfits. They did not wait to pose for the paps and soon after leaving the building, they left in the car.

FPJ Shorts
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag
Tamil Nadu: Trichy School Roof Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns; BJP's K Annamalai Slams DMK Govt
Tamil Nadu: Trichy School Roof Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns; BJP's K Annamalai Slams DMK Govt
'Umpires Se Toh Mil Le': Gautam Gambhir Tells His Players As Team India Avoid Handshake With Their Pakistani Counterparts After Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'Umpires Se Toh Mil Le': Gautam Gambhir Tells His Players As Team India Avoid Handshake With Their Pakistani Counterparts After Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
From Quinton De Kock To Shahid Afridi: Check Out The List Of Players Who Made A Comeback To Cricket After Retirement
From Quinton De Kock To Shahid Afridi: Check Out The List Of Players Who Made A Comeback To Cricket After Retirement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is currently seen in the second season of JioHotstar's The Trial. She was also seen in Sarzameen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The actress will next be seen as a host of the chat show Two Much, along with actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. Going by its trailer, the show promises an unlimited dose of entertainment, unfiltered moments, laughter, and surprises with some of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars.

Read Also
The Trial Season 2 Review: Kajol’s Series Is About Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha — And A Few Loose Ends...
article-image

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others.

The show is all set to stream on Prime Video from September 25.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor's Vaping Scene In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Creates Controversy; Human Rights...

Ranbir Kapoor's Vaping Scene In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Creates Controversy; Human Rights...

Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wedding, Distribute Sweets...

Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wedding, Distribute Sweets...

'Peeche Ho Jao': Kajol, Nysa Devgan Get Annoyed As Paps Block Tanuja's Way In Mumbai - VIDEO

'Peeche Ho Jao': Kajol, Nysa Devgan Get Annoyed As Paps Block Tanuja's Way In Mumbai - VIDEO

SC Denies Relief To Jacqueline Fernandez In ₹200-Crore Money Laundering Case

SC Denies Relief To Jacqueline Fernandez In ₹200-Crore Money Laundering Case

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: 'Big Letdown', 'Mind-Blowing'; Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Mixed Response...

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: 'Big Letdown', 'Mind-Blowing'; Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Mixed Response...