Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Blessed With Baby Boy; Swara Bhasker, Ayesha Khan & Others Congratulate

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar posted a special note featuring a heartfelt message. The announcement read, "Bismillah hir rahmaan nie raheum... Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother, born on Sept 1, 2025"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
article-image

Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband, choreographer Zaid Darbar, have embraced parenthood once again. The couple announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy, on Wednesday (September 3). The baby was born on September 1, 2025.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Gauahar and Zaid posted a special note featuring a heartfelt message. The announcement read, "Bismillah hir rahmaan nie raheum... Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother, born on Sept 1, 2025."

"Seeking everyone’s continued love and blessings for our bloated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar," they added.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, welcomed their first child, son Zehaan, in May 2023. With the arrival of their second baby boy, their family of three has now become four.

Fans and friends from the film and television industry flooded the couple’s post with congratulatory messages and blessings for the little one soon after they made the announcement.

Celebs congratulate Gauahar and Zaid

Actress Swara Bhasker commented, "SO many congratulations Gau."

"Allah humma baarik❤️," commented actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Ayesha Khan.

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ wishing so much joy and love to your family," wrote Sameera Reddy.

"OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you especially Zehaan," singer Neeti Mohan commented.

Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Kashish Pundir, Karan V Grover, Sara Khan, Amit Tandon, Amyra Dastur, Tanaz Irani, Sugandha Mishra, and other celebs also congratulated Gauahar and Zaid.

When Gauahar opened up about her miscarriage

In June 2025, Gauahar had made a heartbreaking confession in the first episode of her new show, MaaaNoranjan. She revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage before conceiving her first child, Zehaan.

"I did have a miscarriage before Zehaan. It is impossible to describe the feeling in words. It was not like I lost the baby immediately after conceiving. I lost it after almost 9 weeks, which is more than two months. That loss was extremely difficult," she recalled.

