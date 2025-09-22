Zubeen Garg's Post-Mortem Report Awaited, Death Certificate Reveals Drowning As Cause Of Death: Assam CM

Singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on Friday (September 19) and his sudden death has left the entire country in shock. On Sunday morning his mortal remains arrived in Guwahati and was later brought to his residence, where family and close relatives paid their final tribute. Zubeen's last rites will take place on September 23, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. The CM also shared details about his post-mortem report and death certificate.

While interacting with media persons on Sunday, the CM said that they received the death certificate of Zubeen from the Singapore High Commission, adding that "drowning" is mentioned as the cause of death in the certificate.

Zubeen Garg's post-mortem report

The Ya Ali singer tragically passed away in Singapore while scuba diving.

The CM also stated that Zubeen's post-mortem report is still awaited. "The post-mortem report is different, and the death certificate is different. We will send the documents to CID. The Chief Secretary of the Assam Government is contacting the Singapore Ambassador to get the post-mortem report as soon as possible," Sarma said, according to ANI.

The CM further said that he is in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the final rites of Zubeen. "Amit Shah called me 2-3 times today and inquired about our management for the final journey of Zubeen Garg, and he also advised us and assured us that he would help us," he said.

Zubeen's mortal remains were flown to Delhi before being transported to Assam on a commercial flight that arrived in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival. Following his untimely demise, the festival organisers released a statement confirming that he experienced breathing difficulties while scuba diving.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, thousands of fans of the singer gathered to pay their last respects. Several heartbreaking visuals have surfaced on social media.