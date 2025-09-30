'Inko Sugar Daddy Ka Aadat Pad Gaya Hai...': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Rumours Of Govinda's Affair

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been making it to the headlines for the past few months because of their rumoured divorce, the actor's affair, and a lot more. In her recent vlog, Sunita was interacting with Sambhavna Seth, and she opened up about the affair rumours. Sunita said that she has also heard about the affair, and the day she finds out that Govinda is cheating on her, she will tell the media about it.

When Sambhavna asked Sunita if she has a doubt, the star wife said, “Main aur Chi Chi rehte hai aamne samne 15 saal se, lekin aana jaana karte rehte hain voh ghar par. Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega usko kabhi sukh nahi rahega, woh khud bhi bechain rahega. Maine bachpan se leke apni puri zindagi de di usko, aaj tak main usse itna pyaar karti hun (Chi Chi and I have been staying opposite to each other for 15 years, but he does come home sometimes. Anyone who hurts a good woman will never be happy, and he'll be restless himself. I've given him my entire life, and I still love him so much."

When asked if she feels angry, Sunita said, "100%, kyunki main bhi toh sun (rumours) hi rahi hun naa. Lekin, main bahot strong hun kyunki mere paas mere bacche hain (100%, because I'm listening too. But I'm very strong because I have my kids)."

Sunita Ahuja On Young Girls Looking For Sugar Daddies

Further talking about the affair rumours, Sunita said, "Kya hota hai naa jo ladkiyan aajkal aati hai struggle karne ke liye, main sabko nahi bol rahi ho, there are some particular girls, inko sugar daddy ka aadat pad gaya hai. Koi naa koi ladkiyan sochti hain ki humara ghar chal jaayega, pocket money mil jaayega (What happens is that nowadays the girls who come to struggle, I'm not talking about everyone, there are some particular girls, who have become addicted to sugar daddies. Some girls think that they will run their house, and get some pocket money)."

When Sambhavna asked Sunita what if she catches Govinda cheating, she said, "Fir toh khatam, Jai Mata Di! Kehta hai Sunny Deol ka dhaai kilo ka haath hai, mera paanch kilo ka hai. Fir toh jo main dhapa dhap dungi, kyunki isme power aajayega Mata Rani ka."

Sunita and Govinda have been married for 38 years. They two kids, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.