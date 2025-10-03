Did Dhanashree Verma Fulfill Pawan Singh's Wish On Rise And Fall? Fans Speculate After Her Video In Red Suit & Bindi Goes Viral

Actress-choreographer and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma is currently seen on Rise And Fall as a contestant. She is currently making headlines for her recent appearance on the show. For those unversed, during the earlier episodes, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh had expressed his desire to see Dhanashree in an Indian outfit with a bindi.

The actress has now fulfilled his wish as she was seen wearing a red traditional outfit and a matching bindi. However, Pawan Singh is no longer part of the reality series.

Her elegant Indian look left fans pleasantly surprised, as many recalled Pawan Singh's constant requests. For the unawares, while on the show, the actor used to often flirt with Dhanashree. Their chemistry on Rise And Fall also won hearts before he walked out of the show midway.

During Pawan Singh's exit from the show, Dhanashree had promised that she will fulfill his wish of wearing a saree. Getting emotional, she told him, "Pawan ji, aap ghar mein sabke saath bahut izzat se baat karte the. Aap ghar ka mahaul accha bana kar rakhte the. Hum aapko miss karenge. Aap sirf do hafte humare saath rahe, lekin aapne saabit kar diya ki mushkil game ko dil se khela ja sakta hai. Pawan ji, ab meri taarif kaun karega? Jaisi aapki ichchha thi, ek din main saree zaroor pehnungi."

While Dhanashree did not mention that she fulfilled Pawan Singh's wish, Dhanashree's latest look has now gone viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with praise. While some admired her in traditional wear, others noted how she kept her promise to Pawan even after his exit from the show.

Dhanashree often makes headlines because of her statements and shocking revelations on the show. A few days back, she claimed that Chahal cheated on her within the first year of their marriage.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra, who officially divorced in March 2025, became the talk of the latest episode as she shared the details of being cheated on during a breakfast-table conversation with fellow contestant Kubbra Sait.

In another episode, Dhanashree had clarified that claims about her demanding a specific alimony amount were incorrect. Earlier, rumours had suggested that Chahal had to pay Rs 60 crore as alimony to her.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married in December 2020.